First XV wrap: King’s clinch final spot in tense 1A semi, Christchurch Boys’ High run rampant

NZ Herald
21 mins to read

King's flanker Johan Schaumkell runs at the line in the dying seconds of the match. Photo / Josh Lightbourne

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian

  • Finalists decided in Auckland and North Harbour
  • Central North Island title claimed
  • Christchurch Boys’ High run rampant

King’s College v St Kentigern College in Auckland 1A final

A relieved King’s College will meet St Kentigern College in the Auckland 1A First XV rugby grand final at Eden Park on Saturday, after a Houdini-like escape from a thrilling home semifinal against staunch

