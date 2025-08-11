In a cauldron of noise, emotion and tension in front of a full house – there were even spectators on the roof of the college’s tower block – King’s somehow held their nerve when trailing 32-24 with just three minutes remaining.

Grammar looked like worthy finalists themselves in turning in surely their best performance of the season, but King’s greatest strength was to remain cool under pressure.

Firstly, skipper Marco Miln quickly potted a penalty from right in front when given the option. Then, with time up, King’s muscled their way forward and for one final time utilised their inventive offloading backline, spinning the ball right for winger Spencer Capper to force his way over in the corner, to sideline delirium.

The scores were level. Miln’s sideline conversion for the win missed and there was momentary confusion both on the pitch and sidelines until a nod from the officials prompted King’s hands to rise in triumph.

If there is a sense of justness in the top two round-robin schools making the final, this result was incredibly cruel for Grammar, who dominated large chunks of the contest and, led by reliable lock Logan Platt, established a slight edge in scrums and lineouts and showed plenty of enterprise with their back play.

While King’s perhaps have more raw talent, Grammar coach Dave Askew has done a fine job in crafting tangible week-on-week improvements with his team during the second half of the season.

King's students cheer on their school during the Auckland 1A semifinal against Auckland Grammar. Photo / Josh Lightbourne

And Grammar looked good value for a win when they scored 22 minutes into the second spell to reclaim the lead at 29-24. To the naked eye, it seemed like sub Liam Marshall had finished off a critical try after fullback Hadley Herman was inches short, but the match summary filing awarded it to Herman – and the schools never appreciate media inquiries.

Either way, Grammar were in control, having enjoyed the luxury of four successive second-half penalties. Then, from a fifth, Herman banked three points to establish a challenging eight-point lead with minutes remaining.

But King’s have some serious talent in second five-eighths Sosaia Manu, centre TJ Anae Paila and particularly fullback Calvin Harris-Tavita and they all chipped in with little dabs, while wingers Capper and Joseph Fatuvalu on the other flank were also lively, as the top qualifiers ultimately drew level.

Earlier, No 8 Hemana Connew gave King’s a fourth-minute lead from a lineout maul. But five minutes later, Grammar were level at 7-7 when flanker Jack Lundon answered the call of the wild and forced his way over in the corner.

Energetic hooker Santino Naufahu added a converted try for Grammar to snatch a deserved lead at 14-7.

King's winger Joseph Fatuvalu breaks through the Grammar line to score. Photo / Josh Lightbourne

However, King’s crafted two tries within three minutes through some sparkling back play, with Fatuvalu and Anae Paila scoring and Harris-Tavita displaying a catalogue of feints, jinks, steps, dummies and swerves.

Just before the break, second five-eighths Nico Stanley crossed to give Grammar a 19-17 halftime lead.

King’s went back in front after more Harris-Tavita magic gave Fatuvalu his second try but Herman – who kicked beautifully all day – narrowed the Grammar deficit to two points with a penalty to set the stage for the late-afternoon drama.

King's fullback Calvin Harris-Tavita celebrates with students at fulltime. Photo / Josh Lightbourne

Meanwhile, the St Kentigern-Sacred Heart semifinal also drew a jam-packed crowd, meaning both schoolboy semis totally dwarfed the spartan attendance at the supposedly pre-eminent Canterbury-Auckland NPC match later in the day.

St Kentigern started strongly and relentless forward pressure resulted in the first of two tries to imposing prop Riley Grant-Faiva.

Sacred levelled at 7-7 with Keanu Simpson scoring after a lineout drive. But St Kentigern regained the lead on the stroke of halftime, creating an overlap for left winger Leofe Usufono to score, while Sacred’s prospects were diminished by the early loss of lock Callum Agnew and dangerous openside flanker Etikeni Helu to injury.

St Kentigern’s forward prowess was again on display early in the second half and after multiple phases within the Sacred 22, they crashed over near the posts. Grant-Faiva was again granted favour as the scorer, for a 21-7 lead.

St Kentigern copped a yellow card for offside and from a tap-and-charge, Sacred centre Soane Ma’asi reduced the deficit to nine points, but the visitors could make no further impression.

If the loss was disappointing for Sacred, they can reflect on a solid campaign in which they were only beaten once in round-robin play, and they may well be stronger next year.

As for the grand final on Saturday (2.30pm), neither St Kentigern nor King’s have particularly impressive records there. St Kentigern have a heritage of six wins and seven losses, with their last victory occurring in 2017.

King’s hold a record of two wins and six losses though, ominously, their most recent triumph against St Kentigern in 2019, where they won 29-22. In that match, Aidan Morgan scored 14 points and went on to win an NPC and Ranfurly Shield title with Wellington before joining Ulster. Centre Meihana Grindlay, who achieved the same success with Taranaki, also scored a try.

That season, King’s captain was Che Clark, an Auckland and All Blacks Sevens loose forward, who played 55 games for the First XV. King’s finished that year with 17 wins out of 20 matches but lost the National Top Four final to Hastings Boys’.

On the other side of the ledger, St Kentigern won their first 1A title against King’s with a score of 9-3 in 2001. Josh Herron kicked all three penalties in a hard-fought contest on a heavy field, which included three future All Blacks on the St Kent’s side in Joe Rokocoko, John Afoa and Jerome Kaino. The following season, St Kent’s were demoted to 1B.

From 1996 to 2001, St Kentigern won 89 out of 115 games, marking a highly successful era for the school.

North Harbour: Whangārei’s draw earns grand final berth

Defending champions Westlake Boys High School will face Whangārei Boys’ High School in the Kyocera First XV grand final at North Harbour Stadium.

Whangārei finished level at 17-17 in their home semifinal against Rosmini College on Saturday and advanced courtesy of scoring three tries to two.

And that is the exact same scoreline they finished with when they met Westlake in round-robin play back in May.

Close matches have been a way of life for Whangārei this season, having beaten Rangitoto College 19-18 a week earlier and battling to a 16-12 victory over Rosmini in July.

And coach Paul Leyland called it “payback” after a two-point loss to Rosmini at the same stage last year.

Rosmini led 10-5 at halftime through a converted try to lock Luchian Opperman and a Braden Morley penalty, while No 8 Brock Reid scored for Whangārei.

Opperman scored another converted try in the second spell. But that was offset by a try to Whangārei skipper Casey Wright and an even more important one to second five-eighths Henare Parangi, with Josh McRae then converting from in front to tie the game up.

Whangārei defended for the final 10 minutes until Reid, having his first full game for three weeks after injury, won a turnover and kicked the ball out.

Standouts for Whangārei were skipper Casey Wright at centre and flanker Jordan Young. Leyland described his team’s prospects as 50-50 at North Harbour Stadium, though his team may be sweating on some injuries midweek.

Meanwhile, Westlake beat Rangitoto College 25-7, but without ever showing their true potential. On a pitch made for running rugby, this was instead an arm-wrestle, with little flair or expansive play on display and most of the match contested within the middle two-thirds of the pitch.

Westlake led 6-0 at halftime through two Ollie Davies penalties, but briefly put the hammer down for 10 minutes in the second spell to secure tries to No 8 Travis Findlay and blindside Solomone Tu’itupou, who made a typically barging run at the line from 10m out. Star winger Yisrael Tukania also scored.

Rangitoto first five-eighths Joaquin Dechiara took advantage of poor tackling to score a consolation try, but it was too little, too late.

Feilding claim third Central North Island title

Feilding High School have taken home the Taine Randell Cup for the third time in four years after swamping St Peter’s School (Cambridge) 48-12 in the Central North Island (CNI) First XV grand final.

It’s the biggest blowout in the history of CNI finals, and the Feilding XV dedicated the win to the memory of Jonty Ryan, a Year 10 student and hostel team rugby player at the school who died in an ATV crash on Foxton Beach a week earlier.

Ryan’s funeral service took place in Feilding at the same time as the final was being contested in Taupō and Feilding rugby media manager Blair Rogers said the team drew strength from that.

Rogers also observed how grand finals in the competition tended to historically conspire against teams which had won all their round-robin matches, with St Peter’s suffering exactly as Feilding had a year earlier in losing to St John’s College (Hamilton).

Feilding High celebrate winning the Central North Island title.

“It pays not to win all your round-robins,” Rogers said. “It’s far better to drop at least one match during the season.

“St Peter’s are a good team with a fine season behind them but we delivered on the day. It had been an uncomfortable feeling to lose to St Peter’s by one point in the round robin and the boys worked hard to rectify that and find areas where we could attack.”

Feilding also benefited from having a settled squad with few injuries.

“The school has 10 teams but the CNI is quite a step up so you have to look after the players you have.”

Some silky skills helped Flynn Morey slip through and open the scoring for St Peter’s, but then Feilding burst into action with four tries in a withering 10-minute spell and led 26-7 at the break.

Playing into a strong breeze is old hat for Feilding and they were happy for St Peter’s to kick the ball back to them for a lot of the second half.

“Wind doesn’t win matches. Tries do.”

Try-scorers for Feilding were Aston Scott (2), James Tuituba, Kailan Ellmers, Peni Havea, Tuharakia Wallace-Mcleod and Kingston Manihera-Dankwa, while Nixon Foreman nailed five conversions and a penalty.

Since 2020, Feilding have achieved 45 wins, 13 defeats and two draws in the CNI competition. St Peter’s have recorded 40 wins, 15 defeats and three draws.

The previous most one-sided CNI final occurred in 2021 when St Paul’s Collegiate comfortably defeated Whanganui Collegiate 33-10. St Paul’s captain Jae Broomfield scored two tries and Malachi Wrampling-Alec, who is now with Waikato and the Chiefs, made a herculean bust from halfway.

In other finals matches at Taupō, Lindisfarne College beat Wesley College 69-15 in the playoff for third. In the plate final, St Paul’s triumphed 38-27 over St John’s (Hamilton) and Francis Douglas Memorial College beat Whanganui Collegiate 37-7.

Rotorua Roar to Baywide title

Rotorua Boys’ High School banished their losing run against Tauranga Boys’ College, which stretched back to 2022, with an emphatic 37-0 home whitewash in a Chiefs regional quarter-final.

Rotorua summoned all the hurt they could from their heartbreaking Super 8 final defeat and steamrolled the toothless Titans, whose season unravelled after they blew a 19-0 lead to Palmerston North Boys’ High School in a Super 8 game on June 20.

Unbeaten up until that point, Tauranga dropped four of their next five games and will be disappointed that they were unable to rival the groundbreaking record of 2024.

National Top Four champions Hamilton Boys’ High School host Rotorua in the Chiefs regional semifinal on Saturday. Rotorua beat Hamilton 34-28 on June 14.

The match was effectively over after just 20 minutes, with a belligerent and clinical Rotorua leading 17-0. Their forwards were relentless, with hooker Bronson Van der Heyden a bully. Locks Luke Worsp and Hunter Weaver both scored tries, along with captain and No 8 Te Ariki Rogers, showcasing their unwavering effort.

Second five-eighths Hieke McGarvey was a human wrecking ball and fullback Tokoaitua Owen continued his sumptuous form with two tries. Owen has wonderfully light feet and could make walking on eggshells look graceful.

In all encounters since both teams became boys’ schools, Rotorua lead with 44 victories to Hamilton’s 35, with nine draws.

Silverstream slay Wellington College to retain Premiership title

In bitterly cold conditions at Jerry Collins Stadium, St Patrick’s College, Silverstream resoundingly retained their Tranzit Coachlines Premiership title, thumping Wellington College 35-14 in the final.

It was 25-0 by halftime, Wellington with the elements in their favour.

St Patrick's Silverstream perform the haka ahead of their final against Wellington College. Photo / Photosport

Silverstream’s triumph was constructed by stifling defence and clinical finishing. Openside flanker Elijah Solomona was Captain Colossal with two tries and belting defence. Equally punishing were Osaiasi Manu, cousin of Silverstream’s most recent All Black, Peter Lakai, and flanker Kingston Hill.

Silverstream loosehead prop Heath Tuifao, distinctive in his pink headgear like his older brother and Wellington Centurions flanker Connor Tuifao, had a whale of a game and made several robust carries.

Manu found Solomona with a lovely pass as Silverstream made a terrific start and the latter burst through to score the opener.

St Patrick's Osaiasi Manu is tackled by Wellington College's Harry Baddington. Photo / Photosport

Silverstream were held up over the line going for their second try, but a subsequent penalty was kicked by Fletcher Cooper after the goal-line dropout, and it was 8-0 midway through the first half.

Solomona made it 15-0 with a furious burst from close range. If Wellington College weren’t chasing the game at this juncture, they were soon after when Silverstream hooker Riley Browne scored a third try, following a long build-up and then a tap penalty. Wellington had been attacking vigorously until a significant ruck turnover deflated apparent optimism.

Wellington were made of sterner stuff after the interval. Bustling No 8 Z’keus Schwalger and prop Julius Toimata both bustled through to score, and first five-eighths Archie Sims converted to cut the lead to 25-14 midway through the second half.

With dribbling to rival Iniesta, Teddy Cooling put the result to bed after a Wellington fumble.

St Patrick's Silverstream co-captain William Davis-Lenz tries to evade a tackle by Wellington College's Shea Bosher. Photo / Photosport

Since 2017, Silverstream have reached the Premiership final every season, achieving a record of 87 wins, 10 losses and one draw. They have a 13-2 record against Wellington College during this period.

Silverstream were unbeaten for 28 consecutive Premiership games between 2017 and 2019 and have won the title outright in 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024 and 2025. They have also won 18 straight matches since their 27-24 defeat against Wellington on June 12, 2024.

On Saturday, Silverstream will host the enigmatic Hastings Boys’ High School in the Hurricanes regional semifinals.

In 2025, Silverstream have won 14 of 17 games, scoring a total of 847 points. Fletcher Cooper has contributed 224 of those points, with 10 tries, 75 conversions, seven penalties and one dropped goal, on June 12 against Wellington College.

The record for the most points in a season at Silverstream is under threat. It currently stands at 233 points, set by future All Black Simon Mannix in 1989, who scored that total through 12 tries, 25 conversions and 45 penalties in 18 games.

Hastings notch a big win

In deteriorating conditions, Hastings Boys’ High School easily accounted for Gisborne Boys’ High School 45-14 in their Hurricanes regional quarter-final.

The hosts’ lineout drive rolled like a locomotive, engineering two tries, including one push that traversed 25m, which explosive blindside flanker Marshall Landon-Lane finished.

All three Hastings loose forwards were exceptional, with No 8 Panapa Peia rocketing 40m for a try in which he bamboozled Gisborne’s fullback David Gray, who retorted with a stunning chip-and-chase of his own from halfway.

Hastings first five-eighths Tana Faumuina ran freely and scored a try, as did centre Truimph Voice. Fullback Gabe Dehar snatched a timely intercept to prevent a certain Gisborne try, dashing 80m before recycling promptly for second five-eighths Panapa Lambert to finish.

Hastings had 14 players selected in the Hurricanes Under-18s. They have made five appearances in the National Top Four, winning titles in 2017 and 2019.

Palmerston North advance, but only just

Palmerston North Boys’ High School retained the Moascar Cup and advanced to the Hurricanes regional semifinals with a slender 24-21 victory over Napier Boys’ High School.

On their tacky field, which lacked the throngs of spectators guzzling tall energy drinks who had cheered Palmerston North to victory in the Super 8 final, the hosts scored four tries to Napier’s three, overcoming a 14-12 halftime deficit to secure the win.

Napier proved to be frustratingly stubborn opponents for Palmerston North, who appeared somewhat flat and struggled to reach the heights of their previous week’s performance. However, there were standout displays from second five-eighths Nehemiah Su’a and loose forwards Alex Palazzo and Kisione Ma’asi.

Palazzo, the captain, scored the third maul try, which extended the lead to what turned out to be an insurmountable 24-14.

Kisione Ma’asi and Ollie Read stoked the flames of Palmerston North’s forward effort, which initially seemed at risk of being dampened by the determined Sky Blues. Notable performances from Napier included hooker Riley Mullany and loose forwards Ollie MacLachlan, Carlo Mienie and Carter Pirie.

On Saturday, Palmerston North play the Central North Island champions at Feilding High. Earlier in the season, Palmerston North won a thriller, 19-15.

Taylor makes no mistake

Jimmy Taylor has done it again. The talismanic first five-eighths for Southland Boys’ High School kicked a drop goal in the 69th minute to win the Freeman Roofing Southern Schools championship final against King’s High School 27-26 at Les George Oval in Invercargill.

Two years ago, while playing fullback for Southland Boys’ High School in the National Top Four final against Westlake Boys, Taylor slotted a 45m drop goal that helped crown Southland as New Zealand’s best in 2023.

On Saturday, Year 12 fullback and Highlanders U18 representative Lafa Tofiga had propelled King’s into a 26-24 lead with a 22m penalty in the 68th minute. Tofiga was responsible for 17 of the visitors’ points and had the game ended then, he would have been its headline performer.

Instead, Taylor restarted for Southland, cunningly chipping the ball towards the sideline where replacement prop Ariki McDonald was unable to handle the swirling oval. From a lineout just outside the 22, Southland strung together 10 exhaustive phases, examining both touchlines.

When bear-sized prop Presley McHugh was enveloped urgently in centre field, King’s infringed as Taylor retreated. Receiving a chest-high pass 35m out, Taylor quickly snapped a kick with his educated right boot and the trajectory was as straight as Simon Culhane, who actually went to Aurora College.

King’s rolled a seven at the kickoff. Stoic No 8 Jaziah Smith intervened with a soaring leap, two hands well above the pack. An NBL Shark in waiting? Fittingly, Taylor ended it with a clearance to touch.

When he scored his famous 2023 droppie, Taylor told Rugby News that the most rewarding or unusual thing that happened afterwards was “properly seeing the Mayor of Invercargill”. Perhaps Nobby Clarke doesn’t advocate for 16-year-olds getting the vote.

With two brothers, Harry and Jack Taylor, in the NPC, Jimmy Taylor will certainly capture attention from leading unions nationwide with another iconic clutch moment.

Southland have now won 28 consecutive games in the Freeman Roofing Southern Schools championship and boast a 34-3 record since 2023. But they certainly had to work hard to keep King’s without a title since 2017.

Tofiga showcased his potency early with two successful penalties from 45m. However, it was Southland who scored the first two tries. Combative hooker Luka Salesa rumbled over from a rolling maul, followed by openside Josh Cairns, who was unstoppable from close range.

Behind 12-6, King’s were imperious in the last dozen minutes of the first half. In the 28th minute, sustained pressure allowed Tofiga to barrel over in the corner, thanks to quick distribution from halfback Jaxon Moeahu.

Cruelly, Tofiga’s conversion attempt kissed the posts and ultimately missed. Four minutes later, Jeremiah Tuhega-Vaitupu fended off his grappling opponent with utter disdain and made a beeline for the same corner. The second five-eighths proved to be a powerhouse, often puncturing the blue wall.

Taylor struck first after the interval, employing both agility and brawn to reclaim the lead. He swerved around one tackler and, short-armed, palmed off two others.

In the 45th minute, Highlanders U18 representative Jack McKeay buried his head and javelined through congestion, with Taylor converting to give Southland their largest lead of the match at 24-16.

King’s rallied back and a clever pass from Tuhega-Vaitupu created space for Jake Hill, who put Tofiga in a position to score his second try, narrowing the gap to 24-23.

With 10 minutes remaining, Tofiga attempted an ambitious penalty kick from near the halfway line. He missed. But Brian McKechnie likely would have, too.

Highlanders U18 representatives Henry Hunter and Max Miller were both bullish; Miller stampeding down the wing in the 65th minute, only halted by a heroic defensive rearguard from diminutive halfback Koen Rarere. Just three minutes later, with a penalty advantage, the elusive Tuhega-Vaitupu narrowly missed connecting with Tofiga as the tryline beckoned.

In the dramatic climax, Taylor emulated Finn Hurley’s 2021 artistry, securing the silverware with a drop kick from far out.

“It was the only option and they didn’t bring much heat, to be fair, so I had a lot of time,” Taylor told the Southland Turbine.

“We had to earn it today; it was a tough final, probably the toughest one I’ve had yet.”

In 2025, Southland conquered King’s three times. On Saturday, they will host Christchurch Boys’ High School, with a place in an 11th National Top Four at stake. Christchurch thrashed Southland 45-28 in April but lost to them in their last South Island final appearance, going down 29-28 in Invercargill.

In that match, Taylor kicked a sideline conversion to win the game, preventing Christchurch from attending their eighth National Top Four.

Christchurch Boys’ High run rampant

Christchurch Boys’ High School have chalked up one of the more comprehensive Miles Toyota Premiership grand final wins with a thumping 52-0 dismissal of rivals Christ’s College.

It was a day for the forwards in hopelessly muddy conditions and five of Christchurch’s eight tries came from the pack. Mac Chaplin, Hiro Fuchigami, A.J. Francis Afolaufou, Jonty Leary, Vili Finau, Sione Manu Telefoni, Sam Dunnett, Frano Chaplin and Delahoia Te Pakeke-Kakoi all contributed to the scoreboard.

Wingers Harnoux Wessels and Cam Jones combined to successfully convert five tries, putting Christchurch comfortably ahead 24-0 at the break.

By the second half, it was impossible to identify most of the mud-splattered players, but such was their dominance, Christchurch even scored twice when down to 14 men for 10 minutes after a yellow card to bustling midfielder Francis Afolaufou.

And they still completed a shut-out, despite losing replacement forward Vili Finau to a late red card.

Christchurch’s season record was 10 wins and one draw. They scored a total of 530 points and only conceded 233. By contrast, inconsistent Christ’s finished with a record of six wins and six losses, scoring 374 points but conceding 407.

However, this was not the largest victory that Christchurch have ever achieved over Christ’s. That was an astounding 80-0 in 2015, when future All Black Will Jordan scored four tries and Josh McKay – later to play 50 games for Canterbury and win a United Rugby Championship with Glasgow Warriors – contributed 35 points.

The only other occasion when Christchurch Boys’ achieved a half-century in a final was in 2005 at Lancaster Park, where they decisively defeated Nelson College 51-17. The winners’ tries were scored by Tim Jones (2), Matt Todd, Michael Coom, Ryan McLeod, Andrew Horrell and Colin Slade, who added four conversions and two penalties.

Christchurch finished that season as national champions with an imposing 24-0 record. Todd and Slade later became All Blacks, while Horrell won two Super Rugby titles with the Chiefs and now coaches the Lindisfarne College First XV.

In other matches, Marlborough Boys’ College beat Nelson College 31-21 to claim third. St Bede’s College beat Rangiora High School 50-7 and Shirley Boys’ High School edged out Selwyn Combined 26-24.

Disagree with anything here? We welcome alternative viewpoints. Email us at nzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com.