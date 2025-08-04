After recent lower-grade ructions, Grammar had erected more fences than the Te Kūiti Saleyards at the school for the Kelston match, and restricted concrete terrace access to home fans.

There were more security guards than you’d get for rapper Travis Scott at Eden Park. But as it happened, the crowd were rarely engaged and the only ones getting overly excited on the day were the ever-faithful Augusta Army, as Grammar slogged their way to a worthy victory.

Grammar have been the big 1A improvers over the past four rounds, but it remains to be seen if that will be enough to overcome a rampant King’s College in the semis.

Grammar trailed Kelston 17-8 at one stage, but had more mauls than the England women’s rugby team and Westfield Group combined, and through dominating up front, eventually killed the contest off early in the second half.

Kelston's Satali Asolelei-Fretton on his way to scoring the day's final try. Photo / Bruce Holloway

The feature of the game was four tries to Grammar hooker Santino Naufahu, who traversed the least amount of ground for a quartet of tries since Wallabies No 8 Greg Cornelsen sank the All Blacks at Eden Park in 1978.

But it was his No 8 teammate Lagi Sharma who caught the eye more. Sharma was busy and bruising and chipped in with a fine opening try from a freewheeling break to give Grammar an early 8-3 lead.

Kelston lock Nikau Wright forced his way over from close range for Max Talbot to convert and snatch the lead at 10-8. Co-captain Lui Stowers then initiated the hooker-scoring-tries-from-mauls gig to extend that to 17-8, before Naufahu followed suit with his four tries, including three in the second half.

Grammar winger Luke Thompson ultimately made the game safe by forcing his way over in the corner. Fullback Hadley Herman aided the cause with two conversions and a penalty.

Best try of the day was the final effort from Kelston, with energetic No 8 Satali Asolelei-Fretton making a dynamic run to end an overdue expansive break down the right flank.

Grammar might not be as eye-catching as some teams in traditional rugby terms, but it must be said they do the peripheral things with class. An immaculately groomed, bright, smiling schoolboy attending diligently to a large scoreboard is an essential task that more schools need to take seriously.

Auckland Grammar have now won 33 of their 60 matches against defending champions Kelston, who have 22 wins, while five games have been drawn.

The loss marked the end of the road for 2025 for Kelston, who have now relinquished the 1A title. Since 2021, Kelston have achieved a record of 42 wins, 15 defeats and a solitary draw in 58 matches, winning titles in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Meanwhile, the semifinal between St Kentigern and Sacred Heart should be a cracker on Saturday, if their dramatic drawn dress rehearsal was any guide.

In front of a big crowd, St Kentigern trailed 22-3 early in the second half but ultimately fought back to eventually snatch a draw when first five-eighths Jaydon Randall converted from the sideline with the final kick of the match.

Sacred Heart had the edge in general play but were killed by a hopelessly lopsided penalty count, particularly in the final 10 minutes, when they coughed up six.

Saint Kentigern College No 8 Lucian Mikaele on a break against Sacred Heart College. Photo / Photosport

St Kentigern showed a lot of character to salvage a draw under pressure, with two tries to winger Leofe Usufono and one to industrious hooker Luka Makata.

Makata is not only St Kentigern’s head boy, but earlier in the week was announced as this year’s AVS Scholarship recipient by the Blues, which will help with the first two years of study when he begins an engineering degree next year.

For Sacred, there were tries to prolific blindside Etikeni Helu (2) and imposing prop Ravai Faktaufon, while seven points came from the boot of Keanu Simpson.

There was a quirky moment early in the contest – and a costly one in retrospect – when, from a penalty right in front, Randall was poised to harvest three easy points for St Kentigern, only for the ball to fall off the tee as he struck it and the opportunity was lost.

However, the draw was more cruel for Sacred, who had earlier appeared to have done enough to gain a home semifinal.

But they can take consolation from the fact that, like Grammar, they are getting better by the week and notwithstanding the horrific number of penalties they copped, this was arguably their best showing of the season.

King’s skipper Marco Miln, again playing as halfback with Zion Heiloa Savaka preferred at No 10, personally banked 30 points through 10 conversions and two tries as his team enjoyed their most prolific romp of the winter at the expense of Botany Downs, who have now gone two full 1A seasons without winning a game.

Even without star fullback Calvin Tavita-Harris and with first-choice front-rowers Charlie Burn and Sione Manuopangai starting on the bench, King’s were far too good, running in 12 tries.

Botany did however have the consolation of gaining three bonus points this season, something that eluded them last year.

You have to feel for Liston College, who finished fifth, their best-ever effort, and also had the honour of being the only team able to roll leaders King’s College, but still missed the cut by three points after wrapping up their season with a 28-10 home win over St Paul’s College.

Daniel Lawrence (having a run at No 8), flanker Sione Katoa, centre Samuela Dicks Uluinaceva and sub Aso Faumuina scored Liston’s tries.

You could have knocked someone out with a crossbar, so surprising was it when word came through that Mt Albert Grammar School had turned in their best performance of the season to roll St Peter’s College 59-31 at The Cage.

That was a remarkable effort, considering they’d only won four other matches all season and St Peter’s were still in the hunt for a semifinal berth at kickoff.

Their nine-try fiesta featured braces from hooker D.J. Vikena, fullback Finn McDrury and sub Epeli Roseruvakula, while first five-eighths Nathan Ngawati made five conversions. St Peter’s scored five tries in reply, after trailing 26-12 at halftime.

De La Salle College registered their best result of the season, a 29-22 win at home to Dilworth School, to jump ahead of them on the table.

Auckland 1A final round-robin points: King’s College 50, St Kentigern 46, Sacred Heart 46, Auckland Grammar 39, Liston 36, St Peter’s 32, Kelston 31, Mt Albert Grammar 25, St Paul’s 15, De La Salle 11, Dilworth 9, Botany Downs 3.

Auckland 1A semifinal draw, Saturday (2.30pm, home team first): King’s College v Auckland Grammar; St Kentigern v Sacred Heart.

1A semifinal stats

In 2019, King’s College won the 1A title with an 11-2 record, defeating Auckland Grammar 22-12 in the semifinal. Since 2019, their record is 35 wins, 21 losses and three draws.

Between 2011 and 2018, St Kentigern won five 1A titles and achieved an imposing 91 wins out of 102 games. Since 2019, their record stands at 54 wins, 18 defeats and four draws, having lost finals in 2019, 2023 and 2024.

St Kentigern have defeated Sacred Heart in the semifinals in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2024.

Sacred Heart have won 124 1A games since 2011. This season marks their 12th semifinals appearance in that period, but they have only achieved three wins. However Sacred Heart toppled St Kentigern 39-29 in the 2023 final.

Auckland Grammar won their 65th 1A title in 2014, edging St Kentigern 31-26 in the final. But remarkably, they have not reached a final since 2015. Their record since 2013 is 96 wins, 49 defeats and a single draw.

Westlake top semifinal qualifiers in North Harbour

Defending champions Westlake Boys High School will host fourth-placed Rangitoto College in the semifinals of the Kyocera-sponsored North Harbour First XV competition on Saturday, while Whangārei Boys’ High School have earned a home semi against Rosmini College after a narrow away win over Rangitoto.

In their final round-robin match, Westlake beat rivals Rosmini 31-11, though it wasn’t quite as comfortable as the scoreline suggested.

Rosmini led Westlake 11-0 early in a tight first half, using the wind effectively with a clear game plan. They secured several 50-22s, along with a try to winger Kason Moller and two penalties to Braden Morley, while also benefiting from Westlake copping a yellow card.

But then Westlake came alive, particularly in the second spell. Fijian flyer Yisrael Tukania emerged as one of the standouts for Westlake, with two tries and a dominant presence, both with ball in hand and in defence.

Ollie Davies had a fine game at fullback for Westlake, handling the high ball with dexterity and chipping in with three conversions. Westlake’s other tries came from centre Matt Fleming, halfback Levi Leith and No 8 Solomone Tu’itupou.

For Rosmini, first five-eighths Nate Tofilau impressed with some precise kicking.

Westlake will start as warm favourites in their semifinal against Rangitoto, who surrendered third place after being beaten 19-18 by Whangārei Boys’.

Whangārei led 11-3 at halftime through a try to front-rower Dailyn Dickeson and two penalties from fullback Tametai Wihongi.

But Rangitoto pressed hard in the second spell, with tries to prop Troy Rea and lock Stanley Langaoi and a further five points from the boot of fullback Regan Slabbert.

Wihongi accounted for 11 of Whangārei’s points, while centre Casey Wright also chipped in with a penalty.

There were also one-point finishes in two other matches. Takapuna Grammar School beat Ōrewa College 19-18 and Mahurangi College pipped Massey High School 15-14 to secure their best win of the season.

Mahurangi ralled strongly at the death with a converted try to lock Marco Demeulemeester and then a 65th-minute penalty to classy fullback Sam Wech.

North Harbour semifinals, Saturday (home team first, 12 noon): Westlake v Rangitoto; Whangārei v Rosmini.

North Harbour final round-robin points: Westlake 58, Whangārei 51, Rosmini 49, Rangitoto 39, Massey 26, Mahurangi 21, Takapuna Grammar 14, Ōrewa 2.

White Noise: Palmerston North win a Super 8 final showstopper

The Super 8 final, won 25-24 by Palmerston North Boys’ High School over Rotorua Boys’ High School, was a continuous oscillation between extreme emotions and most succinctly captured by Jamie Viljoen.

The talismanic 10, with an unflappable temperament, kicked a penalty in the last act of the game to propel his Palmy team to Super 8 nirvana. But 90 seconds earlier, his stomach sank as he experienced the complete opposite feeling.

“I felt like I’d lost the final,” Viljoen rued, reflecting upon a kick that missed touch from a penalty on halfway.

“I was aiming for the five-metre mark, which would have given us the best chance to maul over. I didn’t want to sacrifice any distance.

“When I hit it, it felt all right. You want it to stay online, then turn. It held its line a while, which meant it was still a chance until it went all the way.”

Palmerston North had scored two of their first-half tries from lineout drives.

Following Viljoen’s mishap, Rotorua’s forwards quarantined possession until replacement Māori Under-18 prop Clark Sutcliffe cast an anchor over an isolated carrier.

There was no way Viljoen was missing touch a second time, but breaching the visitors from the 22, having not scored in the second half, would be an arduous task.

Fortunately for Viljoen, Rotorua couldn’t resist a nibble at forbidden fruit at a ruck. From 15m out, directly in front of the posts, he had his chance of redemption, having earlier missed three attempted conversions.

“You’re aware of the score, but you can’t let the result hinder the process you’ve gone through a hundred times,” Viljoen reflected.

“I take three steps back and two to the side. I look at the ball and then the posts to get my first overview of the kick. I then talk to myself to reinforce my approach to the kick. The third action is to aim and fire. It sounds more complicated than it is.

“The penalty is more about the boys than me. They earn it, I finish it.

“Our theme for the season is MVP in your role. That means being the best in your role, no matter how small it is.”

With a commanding four-tries-to-two, 22-10 advantage at halftime, Palmerston North affirmed their 2025 mantra.

Winger Cole Cullen capped a flawless opening, crossing out wide before the visitors had even touched the elongated ellipsoidal. Tireless Hurricanes U18 loose forwards Viliami Rongokea-Tupou and Alex Palazzo profited from Palmerston’s proficient lineout work, spearheaded by Ollie Read.

Those locals with unkept mullets guzzling Monster and Musashi drinks bring a unique energy which frothed in the 35th minute when fullback Hunter Kennedy blasted into a hole, skittling all and sundry.

“That was a turning point, another punch before halftime,” Viljoen said. “They’ve been calling him the Piopio Express. It’s kinda stuck. Hunter loves it. We love it more.”

Rotorua provided small glimpses of the danger they pose in the first half with muscular tries to bulldozing No 8 Te Ariki Rogers and loosehead prop Jasper Dobson.

In the 43rd minute, Rotorua silenced White Noise with a shock try to centre Taowaru Waititi. Down a player in the sin bin, Waititi’s firm left palm had would-be tacklers clearing their throats.

The pendulum had firmly swung in the direction of Raukura, and with 11 minutes to spare, they seized the lead.

Chiefs U18 fullback Tokoaitua Owen swallowed a kick on the full outside his 22, feigned to kick, and instead accelerated into vacant pasture. As an escape artist, this was George Wilder stuff. Second five-eighths Hieke McGarvey loomed in support and the simple conversion by Tukotahi Richards-Te Whau brought the score to 24-22.

“I know a lot of the Rotorua boys from Chiefs U18 camp and I have massive respect for them,” Viljoen said. “We knew they’d come back. If we slacked off, they’d punish us. They’re that kind of team. I’m just grateful I got the chance to right my wrong.”

Rotorua have been something of a nemesis for Palmerston North, winning the first seven Super 8 match-ups between the two schools and seven of the last 11 before this game. This included a heartbreaking Moascar Cup challenge in 2020 when Palmerston North coach Dan Turnock suffered a painful defeat in his first season.

Leading 20-15 and needing only to kick the ball out, Palmerston North instead made an errant pass that was intercepted by John Horua, who raced 50m for the winning try. Sir Wayne Smith met the Rotorua team afterwards.

Additionally, Palmerston North have now claimed the Moascar Cup for the first time since 1985. That season, they defeated National Top Four finalists Napier Boys’ High School to win both the Polson Banner and the Moascar, only to lose it in their next game against Auckland 1A champions Mount Albert Grammar.

In 2015, during a reunion for the 1985 team, Phil Doyle was re-capped. He later captained Manawatū, making 57 appearances for the Turbos between 1989 and 1995. Tragically, his original cap was lost in a house fire.

Palmerston North face Napier Boys’ High on Saturday in a Hurricanes Regional quarter-final, as their attention now turns to the National Top Four.

Palmerston North Boys High celebrate. Photo / Steven White, Club Rugby

St Peter’s and Feilding to clash in Taupō

The 2025 Central North Island First XV title will be decided in a classic showdown between round-robin winners St Peter’s School (Cambridge) and a Feilding High School team who will be contesting their third successive final on Saturday at 1.45pm at Owen Delany Park, Taupō.

When the schools met in round-robin play, St Peter’s won 37-36 – and it is again likely to be tight on Saturday.

Feilding won finals in 2022 and 2023 and were beaten finalists last year.

St Peter’s, by contrast, enter the match in the unique position of having never lost a final – and having never won one either. In their only other final to date, they drew 36-36 with St Paul’s Collegiate School in 2020 and the Taine Randall Cup was shared.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the boys, who have worked hard since February to create history,” St Peter’s coach Carl Perry said. “We are a team that can score from anywhere but discipline is key in finals football.”

St Peter’s qualified thanks to a physically draining 29-10 home win over Wesley College.

It was 7-7 at the end of a tight first half but in the second spell, St Peter’s created a host of opportunities out wide.

Ollie Barnes, who usually plays as blindside flanker, showed his versatility at No 8 and scored off the back of a lineout, while there were two tries to classy centre Flynn Morey and one apiece to winger Cruz Marra and fullback Josh Garrett.

Brad Meek impressed with some tough carries, Jackson Edwards was lively, Morey made plenty of linebreaks and Alapati Tusa Soagia controlled play at first five-eighths.

Meanwhile, Feilding beat Lindisfarne College 29-20 in their entertaining semi, with second five-eighths Nixon Foreman the key performer with two tries, two conversions and some fine direction of play.

Feilding hooker Alani Fakava drove over to open the scoring, only for Lindisfarne to immediately reply through Louie Uregei, setting the pattern in a first half that produced eight tries.

Lindisfarne led 20-17 shortly before halftime but conceded a try just on the break.

The second spell was tense, with the match-winning try coming 15 minutes from time when Feilding put winger Aston Scott into space and he galloped 40m to score, while Lindisfarne failed to score again. Others to impress for Feilding were skipper Fakava and lock Dante Brown.

In other matches, St Paul’s beat Francis Douglas College 24-22, while St John’s College drew 19-19 with Whanganui Collegiate.

# St Peter’s have passed on the opportunity to take on Hamilton Boys’ in the Chiefs regional Top Four qualifiers. St Peter’s proposed three match dates, but Hamilton’s preference of Wednesday, August 6 didn’t suit in light of their big Central North Island final commitments on Saturday.

Historical rivals set to decide Wellington Premiership title

Familiar foes St Patrick’s College, Silverstream and Wellington College will joust for the Tranzit Coachlines Premiership crown at Jerry Collins Stadium in Porirua on Sunday.

In the semifinals, Silverstream remained unblemished, taming a tenacious Rathkeale College 39-19, while Wellington College overcame St Patrick’s College, Town 34-22 at Evans Bay Park.

Wellington forfeited their hosting rights for the two-versus-three semifinal after it was revealed that they had fielded an ineligible player in their 29-14 win over Wairarapa College on June 28, resulting in a five-point deduction by College Sport Wellington.

Despite conceding the opening try to Faimalie Tagoai and being held to a 12-10 score at halftime, Wellington College gradually took control against a side that contributed 19 players to the Wellington U16 and U18 representative squads.

Tighthead prop Hyrum Betham was colossal for Wellington College, battering through for two tries, including a pivotal strike with about 20 minutes remaining, when the score was 19-15. Additionally, the former Upper Hutt College bookend negated the danger of Tagoai, St Patrick’s most experienced scrummager with 35 appearances. Due to his Mormon faith, however, Betham is unlikely to contest the final as it’s being played on a Sunday.

But halves Bentley Faulkner and Archie Sims will be there, growing in stature every minute. Faulkner has developed an incisive running game to complement his rapid distribution. Sims, with his educated left boot and composed, methodical approach, could be a viable candidate for national honours. Sims kicked three conversions and a penalty.

Winger Fraser Lindsay was held up twice; the third time was lucky with a late surge. Shea Bosher made a catalogue of slashing breaks.

Town fought valiantly, scoring two late tries to lock Remy Fitisemanu and substitute Jae Lefaoseu-Malaulau, but they were unable to overcome the deficit. Captain Ethan Lepou was lionhearted in his 27th and final game. Lock Tom Bracewell toiled manfully in his 14th cap, while tighthead prop Ioane Aukusitino, who has played 34 games, may attract the attention of the New Zealand Schools team.

Silverstream had to work harder than expected to secure a 39-19 victory over Rathkeale College. The depleted Masterton visitors might have sensed an upset when Silverstream lost a prop to a red card early in the second half, allowing a try from rampaging No 8 Jone Ralulu to cut the deficit to 27-19.

However, Silverstream regrouped and tries from replacement halfback Blake Miscall and dynamic loose forward Osaiasi Manu eased their nerves. In the first half, hooker Riley Browne, centre Abraham Smith and lock Ryder Thompson all scored tries for Silverstream. Rathkeale matched their efforts with tries from lock and captain Edward Weatherstone and openside flanker Brandon Matthews.

On June 12, Silverstream edged Wellington 16-15.

On Thursday, Silverstream trained with the Black Ferns at the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport in Trentham, in preparation for their Rugby World Cup title defence in England.

Black Ferns director of rugby Alan Bunting coached Silverstream’s First XV in 2011, and Silverstream are hoping that history does not repeat itself. During that season, Silverstream defeated Wellington in the Ken Gray Memorial Cup, coming from behind to win 24-21 after being down 21-3. They secured the victory with a last-play, 45m penalty kick from Aviata Silago.

However, in the Premiership final, Wellington edged Silverstream 20-18 with a controversial last-play try scored by TeDee Sami.

Wellington College triumphed over Silverstream in the finals in 2002, 2004, 2009, 2011 and 2013. In the 2013 final, Pakai Turia kicked 20 points, while future Kiwis league international Nelson Asofa-Solomona scored the only try for the victors. Tragically, Turia passed away in Brisbane this year. He played 10 games for the Wellington Lions and scored 901 points in 136 matches with Pōneke and Hutt Old Boys Marist, achieving 78 wins.

Silverstream defeated Wellington in the finals in 2000, 2012, 2017 and 2024.

Old rivals set to clash in Canterbury final

Steel yourself for another edition of one of the fiercest rivalries in schoolboy rugby with Christchurch Boys’ High School due to face Christ’s College in the Miles Toyota Premiership final on Saturday.

Top qualifiers Christchurch snatched a 37-35 home semifinal win over Nelson College thanks to a last-minute penalty from winger Cameron Jones.

Meanwhile, there were joyous celebrations in Blenheim as Christ’s, who finished a modest sixth in the round robin, engineered a stunning 36-34 away win over a Marlborough Boys’ College team perched 17 points ahead of them in round-robin competition.

Christchurch’s victory was a back-and-forth thriller and winger Hanroux Wessels started proceedings by dotting down for Christchurch inside two minutes, with a one-phase move.

Wiremu Makea replied with a penalty and then Nelson scored two tries in two minutes, the second a stunning intercept and 40m run from second five-eighths Flynn Simkin to establish a 15-5 lead.

But Christchurch hit back just before halftime with unconverted tries to centre Willie Brown and Wessels to leave the game locked at 15-15 at the break.

In the second spell, Nelson blindside Billy Barlow went in under the posts and Christchurch replied immediately with a fine touchline charge by flanker Jony Leary to lock it up at 22-22.

Nelson prop Christiaan Botha put his team back in front with a try, only for Christchurch to reply with two brilliant tries wide on the left to subs Dougal Grant and Vili Finau to establish a 34-27 lead.

Then came an inspired run from winger Liam Soper that put lock Will Horncadstle in for a try which kept Nelson within range, while a penalty from right in front from Makea gave them a 35-34 lead with five to play.

But in the final minute, Christchurch earned a penalty just outside the 22 and Jones effortlessly converted.

In the last decade, Christchurch have won 108 matches, lost 22 and drawn five, achieving Premiership success in 2016, 2017 and 2023.

As fans contemplate this year’s final, it’s timely to reflect on the memorable 2018 final, where Christchurch and Christ’s drew 18-18.

Christ’s lock of the day, Sam Darry, who went on to become an All Black, vividly captured the frantic final moments in detail.

“In the 67th minute, Ryan Barnes scored out wide for Boys’ High to make it 18-18. Thankfully, Cullen Moody sprayed the conversion. We kicked off and regained the ball through Amhlaoibh Porter.

“We rumbled up the field through our forward runners, a deliberate plan to reduce the risk of error and negate the wind. We got to the 22 before passing it back to Kurtis Weeks, who tried a drop goal from 22 metres out in front.

“Unfortunately, the wind caught the ball, and it fell short of the target. Christchurch regained possession and got a penalty. We were offside. They kicked it out to end the game and technically won because they scored more tries.

“I’m so proud of the way the boys played that day. It was an epic match.”

The first Miles Toyota Premiership final took place in 2001, with Christchurch winning decisively against Christ’s, 29-3. Future All Blacks Sevens player and loose forward George Naoupu, who played for Canterbury, Hawke’s Bay, Tasman and the Highlanders, scored two tries in that match.

In the plate final, St Thomas of Canterbury College beat St Andrew’s College 41-38. In bottom-four matches, St Bede’s College beat Selwyn Combined 68-5 and Shirley Boys’ High School won 40-17 over Rangiora High School.

Southland stampede into another decider

With 27 consecutive wins in the competition, Southland Boys’ High School will be the favourites to retain their Freeman Roofing Southern Schools Rugby Championship title in a replay of the 2024 decider against Kings’ High School in Invercargill on Saturday.

Southland have scored 550 points in their 11 outings, and in their latest demolition dispatched John McGlashan College 64-12 in their semifinal, with 10 tries, seven of which were converted by fullback Jack Brock.

New Zealand Schools prop Presley McHugh barged over for two tries, as did winger Charlie Byrne. New Zealand Māori U18 lock Mason Coulthard proved a towering presence and was rewarded on the scoresheet. Jimmy Taylor navigates the backline with maturity and exuberance.

King’s High outmuscled Otago Boys’ High School 39-18. In greasy conditions, King’s forwards imposed their superiority from the outset, punching holes in tight while the backs sought width. Otago defended bravely, but a lack of territory eventually cost them three tries to tight forwards Charlie Heller and Semisi Fakataha and fullback Lafa Tofiga, the 2024 Otago Rugby Supporters Club’s Best and Fairest Age Grade Player.

Down 19-6 at the interval, Otago roared out of the blocks with a try to tighthead prop Hoani Taimalie. However, King’s regained the upper hand, with tries from first five-eighths Jack Hill, tighthead prop Henry Hunter and two penalties from Tofiga sealing Otago’s fate. Openside flanker Charlie Ottrey and centre Ethan McSkimming consistently posed a threat for the hoops.

King’s have lost finals in 2019, 2020 and 2024. They have been defeated by Southland twice this season, but only narrowly, with a score of 15-12 in their most recent encounter.

# Disagree with anything here? We welcome alternative viewpoints. Email us at nzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com.