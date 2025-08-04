Advertisement
First XV Rugby wrap: Auckland semis decided, rivals to clash for Canterbury title

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian
NZ Herald·
24 mins to read

Grammar halfback Bobby Neels feeds his backline. Photo / Bruce Holloway

First XV: Auckland semifinalists decided; Palmerston North’s thrilling Super 8 triumph; classic rivals set for Wellington and Canterbury; Feilding and St Peter’s Cambridge to contest Central North Island final; all the top action nationally ...

Top qualifiers King’s College will host rivals Auckland Grammar in one Auckland 1A First XV rugby semifinal on Saturday, while St Kentigern College will entertain cross-estuary adversaries Sacred Heart College in the other.

