Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

Sky Sport’s First XV rugby comeback marked by thrilling Marlborough win

By Bruce Holloway
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Meet the boys of the Tangaroa College First XV and the coach that turned the team from a struggling side to 1A contenders. Video / Anthony Costello
Review by Bruce Holloway

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Sky Sport resumed its First XV rugby coverage with Marlborough Boys’ College’s 28-26 win over Nelson College.
  • The match featured a controversial try, gaining over 8000 YouTube views and global attention.
  • Criticism arose for not addressing the try during post-match interviews, highlighting a lack of curiosity.

Bruce Holloway reviews Sky TV’s coverage of First XV rugby.

Sky Sport could hardly have asked for better raw material for restarting its live First XV rugby coverage than Marlborough Boys’ College’s thrilling 28-26 win over Nelson College.

As a publicity bonus, the match conspired to produce

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from School Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from School Rugby