St Peter’s School, Cambridge, are searching for their first Central North Island First XV title since sharing honours with St Paul’s (Hamilton) in 2020.

And with four wins on the trot, two pieces of silverware in the trophy cabinet, and a clutch of eye-catching players, they have made an impressive start to their 2025 campaign.

After finishing a modest fifth for the past three years, St Peter’s have made light of a brutal early 2025 season draw by tucking away Wesley College, Whanganui Collegiate, Feilding High and now St Paul’s (Hamilton) 19-14.

St Peter’s coach Carl Perry acknowledged the victory over St Paul’s was not their best performance of the season – they faded at the end – but they were delighted to win back the Jed Rowlands Cup against an old foe.

Two weeks earlier they relieved Whanganui Collegiate of the league-wide Rick T Francis Shield.

There’s a whiff of Hogwarts about St Peter’s, a private, co-educational Anglican school located on 40ha, surrounded by school-owned farmland alongside the Waikato River, and with its 89-year-old main edifice resembling a large English country home.

And there are also a few budding rugby wizards there who could be cast as Harry Potter.

St Peter’s are built around a solid group of players who have come together in recent years, but at the core of their current success lies a trio of skilful backs in first five-eighths Alapati Tusa Soagia, skipper Izzy Kamana at second five-eighths, and Flynn Morey at centre. And they all scored key tries against St Paul’s.

There are scouts further up the rugby hierarchy who are already privately talking of Morey as being a young Will Jordan, given his speed, athleticism, and rugby IQ.

Morey has the ability to also play wing or fullback – but is also in high demand in cricketing circles, where he has made his mark with Northern Districts U19s.

St Peter's centre Flynn Morey scores his first-half try. Photo / Mike Millar

“He is an absolute athlete and has a good eye for the game,” Perry said.

Kamana finished top equal in the championship’s MVP last year and is sitting in the top five again this season, while Tusa Soagia is the school’s head boy and was a member of the Warriors U17s who won the 2025 Harold Matthews Cup.

St Paul’s grabbed an early lead, but St Peter’s got the upper hand once they showed a little more patience with their phases, and Morey soon sliced through for their opening try.

Tries to Kamana and Tusa Soagia followed, with Tusa Soagia adding two conversions, while St Paul’s tightened the scoreline up with a late try.

For St Paul’s prop Chris Kahotea earned his 20th cap, a fine achievement for a Year 12 front rower.

St Peter’s next host eighth-placed Francis Douglas Memorial College on Saturday, but Perry is not getting carried away with thoughts of a title win.

“We are not the finished product and are not looking too far ahead,” Perry said. “There is a new team standing in our path every week.”

In other North Island results, fellow joint-leaders Lindisfarne College beat St John’s Hastings 65-5 and Wesley College edged St John’s Hamilton 26-22.

Central North Island points: Lindisfarne 19, St Peter’s 19, Feilding 12, Wanganui Collegiate 10, Wesley 8, St John’s Hamilton 6, St Paul’s 5, Francis Douglas 1, St John’s Hastings 0.

Scots College’s unprecedented default

The biggest headline in the second round of the Wellington Premiership wasn’t written on the field – but rather by a no-show.

Scots College, five-time premiership champions since 2014 and semi-finalists just last season, defaulted their eagerly anticipated fixture against Wellington College.

The default – with eight full rounds still scheduled – is more than just unprecedented for a school of Scots’ standing. For a college that were national champions in 2014, it is alarming.

Despite attempts to clarify the situation, emails to both College Sport Wellington (CSW) and Scots College headmaster Graeme Yule went unanswered. Silence breeds speculation, and in this case, fair concern.

It’s understood Scots only had 21 players in their opening-round victory against Tawa College with front-row depth a particular concern.

This is not a new issue. In 2023, Scots were disqualified from the Hurricanes regional semi-final against Feilding High School after the game went to uncontested scrums early due to a front-row shortage.

That decision was overturned, but Scots then defaulted the regional final against Palmerston North Boys’ High – again, citing a lack of front-row players.

It’s a similar story this year. On May 21, Scots were thumped 97-7 by Napier Boys’ High. The second half was played with uncontested scrums.

Earlier, St Patrick’s College (Town) cruised to an 80-22 win, again in a “golden oldies” match. Scots are scheduled to play St Pat’s Town this Saturday. Whether that game proceeds is now in question.

The cyclical nature of school rugby is well accepted. But for a programme that once chased national glory to be unable to field a team in round two – while better-resourced than most – is startling.

Scots employ a fulltime rugby director, a position tasked with “strengthening the pipeline” and “boosting participation”.

Yet their Second XV is in Premier 5, and recently lost to St Bernard’s 3rd XV. Their U15s were beaten 36-22 by Town’s A team. On May 24, Scots fielded three open-weight teams. Only the First XV recorded a win.

In 2023, Scots’ Second XV ranked 35th out of 38 in Wellington open-weight rugby. Their U15s couldn’t win Division 2. That sort of development-level fragility usually foretells senior team struggles.

Has Scots’ change to a co-education st