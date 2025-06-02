Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

Tauranga Boys’ shine in Super 8 rugby defence despite red card

By Bruce Holloway & Adam Julian
NZ Herald·
21 mins to read

Meet the boys of the Tangaroa College First XV and the coach that turned the team from a struggling side to 1A contenders. Video / Anthony Costello

THREE KEY FACTS

  • St Peter’s School, Cambridge, secured their fourth consecutive win, defeating St Paul’s 19-14.
  • Scots College defaulted their match against Wellington College, raising concerns about player shortages.
  • Tauranga Boys’ College defeated Rotorua Boys’ High School 29-14, despite playing with 14.

OPINION

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian

First XV rugby wrap: St Peter’s Cambridge extend their winning run; Scots College’s unprecedented default; Tauranga’s masterclass; A different view on the Grammar-St Kentigern match; All the action nationwide...

St Peter’s School, Cambridge, are searching for their first Central North

