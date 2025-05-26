Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

First XV wrap: St Kentigern claim the lion’s share against Grammar, Nelson surrender Trustbank Cup

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian
NZ Herald·
20 mins to read

St Kentigern No 8 Lucian Mikaele on the charge. Photo / Bruce Holloway

St Kentigern No 8 Lucian Mikaele on the charge. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Plenty to sleep on as St Kentigern claim the lion’s share against Grammar; Hutt Valley’s thorny player eligibility issues; Lindisfarne strike form in Central North Island; Nelson surrender Trustbank Cup; all the action nationwide ...

St Kentigern have continued their winning start to the season in Auckland 1A First XV

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.