St Kentigern fans taunt their vanquished Grammar rivals after their First XV match. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Indeed, neutrals among the thousands present could have been excused for wishing they had instead chosen to watch Sacred Heart College come from behind three times to roll previously unbeaten St Peter’s College 45-34 across town, or witness league leaders King’s College take their season tally of points scored past 170 in four matches as they overcame Dilworth School 54-22.

But that aside, there is always an exotic fascination in seeing two massive schools, which have cultivated the tiniest possible rugby media footprint, go head to head.

This should have been the Clash of the Titans in the respective backlines, with Grammar featuring Nico Stanley at second five-eighths, Bastion Armstrong at centre, and occasionally lively Jozef Lepionka at fullback. St Kentigern boasted the powerful Siale Pahulu at centre and Semisi Langi at second five-eighths.

But while there was the odd break, there was little end product. The match was instead decided by a catalogue of amorphous ruck-and-maul stuff in the tight and owed more to perspiration than inspiration.

Grammar forged an early lead through a Hadley Herman penalty but St Kentigern capitalised on a strong Pahulu run and prop D’Angelo Mikaele crossed the line for a 5-3 halftime lead.

However, it proved to be the storm before the quiet. St Kentigern’s kicking was often imprecise and they might have done better to get the ball straight to Pahulu more often.

Nothing much else happened until midway through the second half, when a lineout penalty ended up with St Kentigern mauling their way over in a bundle in the far corner, with the try possibly scored by hooker Luka Makata.

Herman landed another penalty to give his side a chance of nicking the game at the end.

Grammar were beaten on size but often kept St Kentigern tied up in their own half. St Kentigern had just enough game-management skills to close the game out.

For Grammar, No 8 Julius Pahulu ran strongly, while on the left wing Charles Howlett also caught the eye with a couple of zippy runs. On the Grammar team list on the Rugby Xplorer platform, Howlett is actually listed as “Name Withheld” – but when you are the school’s deputy head prefect, mates will always dob you in.

St Kentigern First XV winger Owen Lamb is brought down by an Auckland Grammar defender. Photo / Bruce Holloway

For St Kentigern, uncomplicated prop Riley Grant-Faiva got through a lot of work, flanker Isaac Sulu-Kiripati (also listed on Rugy Xplorer as “Name Withheld”) had his first game back since breaking his arm and wing Leofe Usufono had a couple of dabs.

The result was tough on Grammar, who for large chunks of the contest showed slightly more enterprise and variation but in the end had to settle for a bonus point – and obviously a kip for the lion.

Still, as the motto scroll beneath their famous emblematic lion reads, “Per Angusta Ad Augusta” – which, for any non-Latin scholars out there, is a reminder that significant achievements often require perseverance and overcoming challenges.

Auckland Grammar fans show support for their side against St Kentigern. Photo / Bruce Holloway

If anyone thought Grammar and St Kentigern might set a low-scoring benchmark for the season, that was positively party time compared to St Paul’s College‘s grinding 8-0 win over De La Salle College.

In something of a metaphorical limbo contest, St Paul’s managed to lower the bar even further as winners with just a try to Christian Faifua and a penalty to Sebastian Smith to show for 70 minutes, though they at least registered their first four-pointer of the season, at the expense of bottom-placed De La Salle.

By contrast, Sacred Heart made quite a statement in three times coming from behind to conquer St Peter’s, climbing to fourth-equal on the table with St Peter’s and retaining the Hibernian Shield.

Some are even calling it season-defining as Sacred showed great adhesion, engineering tries to flanker Etikeni Helu (2), left winger Kauri Luke (2), prop Anthony Wirjapranata, first five Keanu Simpson and sub Sione Latu.

St Peter’s led 20-7 late in the first half, though had a player binned for taking out an opponent in the air and from the penalty, Sacred Heart managed to maul their way 25m to the line and reduce the deficit to six points.

Then a further forward drive gave Sacred a 21-20 lead, only for St Peter’s to again nudge ahead 27-21. But in a see-sawing contest, a quick tap secured a further Sacred Heart try.

Sacred Heart skipper Cruiz Simpson peeled off the back of a scrum to set up another try and his team finally established a margin of comfort late on with one more try out wide.

For St Peter’s, there were tries to flanker Logan-John Sao (2), prop Bailey Tupu Tuia and Name Withheld, while first five Malakai Hafoka made four conversions and two penalties.

King’s College have never scored less than 30 points this season and they stayed true to form in running in eight more tries in their victory over Dilworth, with Charlie Burn, T.J. Anae Paila (2), Joseph Fatuvalu (2), Marco Miln, Ethan Ola and Olly Chapman crossing the chalk. Miln kicked five conversions and Calvin Harris-Tavita two.

Liston College jumped into third place – nose-bleed territory for them – after their third win of the season, 64-12 over Botany Downs Secondary College, while Kelston Boys’ High School beat Mt Albert Grammar 40-14.

Auckland 1A Points: King’s College 20, St Kentigern 18, Liston 15, St Peter’s 14, Sacred Heart 14, Auckland Grammar 12, Kelston 11, Dilworth 7, Mt Albert Grammar 5, St Paul’s 5, Botany Downs 1, De La Salle 0. No matches on Queen’s Birthday weekend.

The official table on Auckland Rugby’s website is often incorrect and not up to date this season, with some schools struggling to correctly enter results on the new Rugby Xplorer platform. In the interim, the Tribe sport app is usually a better bet for accurate scores and standings, certainly in the 48 hours after matches.

“It‘s one for us to get our heads around,” acknowledged Auckland Rugby’s school manager Jarrod Syman.

Wellington Premiership under way

Much of the pre-season hype in the capital has centred on the favouritism of Wellington College to break their decade-long title drought.

But if the opening round of the Tranzit Coachlines First XV Wellington Premiership is anything to go by, those predictions are far from certain.

Wellington battled to a far-from-convincing 18-13 win over a dogged St Patrick’s College (Town) at sun-drenched Evans Bay Park.

The spectacle was intense and spluttering with lottery lineouts and few genuine scoring chances. Town reigned supreme in the scrums, but lacked discipline elsewhere, especially inside their territory.

The start of the second half was a calamity for Town. Down 7-3, a bridge pass gone wrong inside the in-goal area gifted Wellington a 5m scrum. Retention and resilience followed from the visitors and Seb Hopkins muscled through traffic to the chalk. The hooker was Wellington’s leading try-scorer in 2024.

Wellington enjoyed ascendancy in the breakdown joust. Openside Jack Robinson was lion-hearted; Lazarus Webster and Julis Toimata were similarly disruptive from the bench. Two regulation penalties by Archie Sims had Wellington 18-8 ahead with eight minutes remaining.

Kick pressure caused Wellington to panic in their 22. Fluid attack from a scrum saw replacement outside back Gia Johnson fly in with three minutes to spare.

A Mission Impossible finish wasn’t to be. Wellington’s Entity held its nerve, even with Town prop Ioane Aukusitino still rampaging in the 70th minute. Captain and openside Ethan Lepou was another Braveheart. In a less suffocating environment, winger Zac Kimmins is one to be wary of.

Elsewhere, defending champions St Patrick’s College, Silverstream, slayed Wairarapa College 81-10. Rathkeale College romped past Rongotai College 69-21 in an impressive Premiership debut. With 24 points, Luka O’Gorman could have won it on his own.

Scots College topped Tawa College 34-27. Scots have had a wretched start to 2025, conceding an astronomical 344 points in four previous games.

Questions on Hutt Valley’s thorny player eligibility issues

Hutt Valley High School (HVHS) won the right to contest the Wellington Premiership for the first time since 2017 with grading victories against Rongotai College and Porirua College.

But they have now chosen to remain in Premier 2 in 2025, after issues arose with the status of three of their players.

Ropeti Fa’atagi (loose forward), Max Parklachief (front-rower) and Keelan Amopiu (front-rower) – all attendees since Year 9 and with 114 games of combined experience – have been ruled ineligible to play in the Premiership by College Sport Wellington (CSW) because they are in apprenticeships and not enrolled at the school.

So why let players compete in games that qualify them for a grade they can’t play in?

Did Hutt Valley underestimate the strength of their team? They were warned that these players could be excluded from the Premiership if they qualified.

On player eligibility, the CSW Rugby Handbook 2025 states: “Any player who leaves school may, with the written authority of the principal of their school, continue to play for their school. This may or may not include at a first XV level, it is up to CSW’s discretion.”

In the CSW bylaws 2025, a dispensation option exists. HVHS applied for a dispensation to play in the Premiership. It wasn’t applied.

In a statement, HVHS sports director Dan Mills wrote: “The decision was made for us to either play Premier 1 rugby without our boys who aren’t enrolled at our school, who have done an incredible job getting this far, or drop down to Premier 2 and finish this rugby journey the majority of our boys have taken us on.

“Our hand has ultimately been forced and we will be playing in Premier 2 this year with the reasoning that our boys and the values we share in the team will always come first and we will not be broken up. We weren’t willing to compromise our integrity or leave people behind. That‘s not who we are or what we stand for.”

An unequivocal stance around enrolment is understandable from CSW. Leniency could potentially open a can of worms. However, do they require more flexibility in this case?

If the overarching goal of officialdom is to create the best possible experiences for participants while retaining talent in the sport, how is competing in a grade which HVHS have shown they’re beyond achieving that objective?

Is it fair that Year 14s or short-term “foreign imports” are given a pass while those genuinely working differently with a long record of honesty and loyalty to a school aren’t?

Should strength of depth be considered? Losing three players of vast ability and experience seems too great a hole to plug for HVHS in this case.

The boys are likely too young to play Premier Colts, a competition that‘s lost three clubs, Wainuiomata, Avalon and Wellington, already in 2025, with Johnsonville teetering.

For the record, HVHS won their opening Premier 2 match 41-24 against St Patrick’s College, Wellington. Fa’atagi scored a try.

Mills: “Our boys earned their place in Premier 1 and should feel incredibly proud of this achievement. We are ready to play every game this season with pride, unity and with a fire in our belly! Please enjoy the wave that our boys are going to take you on this year, we’re all in and ready to tackle on this season and show the other teams what we are made of.”

Central North Island: Lindisfarne hit top form, St St Peter’s impress

With the Central North Island Series barely started, it might be premature to suggest a changing of the guard is imminent. However, the last two champions suffered significant setbacks on Saturday.

At Lindisfarne College, 2024 winners St John’s College were whipped into a tailspin by Pākōwhai Road panache, going down 61-19 – the Hamilton side’s largest defeat since a 60-8 pummelling by Feilding in 2019.

And at the ominously named “Dog Pound”, Feilding High School were outbarred 37-36 by visiting St Peter’s Cambridge. It was the first home defeat for the “Aggies” since they lost the corresponding fixture nine matches ago in 2023.

Lindisfarne and St Peter’s are each unblemished, while St John’s have lost twice.

The Central North Island Series trophy bears the name of Taine Randall, an All Blacks flanker and captain out of Lindisfarne, and openside Fletcher McKay started like he also wants a signature-anointing piece of silverware.

McKay galloped 65m for the first try after three minutes. Moments later, he was moving with such gusto he could have swerved past the fullback. Instead, he chipped ahead. The crowd groaned. A tackle and jackal later, hooker Logan Tims strolled over.

Lindisfarne’s pack aren’t comprised of heavyweights; fit and efficient is a more apt description. They have to be to keep up with a rapid backline that has an uninhibited licence to attack. See space and go – or let the ball do the work and support the carrier urgently.

Halfback Angus Scott is Lindisfarne’s 100m sprint champion. He has the keys to the ignition buzzing around as frantically as Max Verstappen and it makes for high-octane entertainment.

Lindisfarne scored nine tries, eight of them converted, with two-thirds of their strikes starting from past halfway.

Lindisfarne settled the contest by the interval with a 33-5 lead. The best try happened after the break. Anchored on their 5m mark, Lindisfarne rushed to the narrow side of the scrum and winger Sam Brittin scampered from coast to coast.

Reid Palmer has piqued the interest of the Warriors. The centre bagged a hat-trick, striking the right balance between individualism and unselfishness.

Lindisfarne fullback Noah Rogers found himself christened “Le Freak” by an enthralled disco era-aged spectator, a reference to the 1979 Chic (band) classic Le Freak, written by the almost identically named Nile Rodgers.

While it‘s unlikely Le Freak was on the playlist at the Lindisfarne ball later that night, Noah Rogers is unquestionably the swinging bassline that keeps Lindisfarne’s backline funky. The captain made several slashing breaks, scored a try and nailed the goal kicks with aplomb.

It wasn’t all bad for St John’s, starting with just three capped players. Skipper Harper Mills was stoic, winger Orion Hing in Cheslin Kolbe-like headgear skittled aside three defenders for a stunning first try and replacement Angus Spelman had the last say when the towel could have easily been thrown.

Meanwhile an individual bust by Chiefs Under-18 centre Flynn Morey and a sideline conversion a few minutes from time by head boy Alapati Tusa Soagia (Warriors U17) earned St Peter’s Cambridge a 37-36 win over Feilding.

St Peter’s leapt to a 17-0 lead in as many minutes, using their clever and nippy backs. Feilding would then embark on a tear. Two tries to hooker Alani Fakava, one from a cross-kick and another from a lineout drive, reduced the deficit to 20-12 at halftime.

After the break, Feilding caught fire with three tries in eight minutes. Rupeni Raviyawa and James Tuituba were rampant and each dotted down.

Feilding outscored St Peter’s six tries to five but were guilty of drifting into malaise. That‘s a dangerous place to migrate against a confident, intuitive, accurate and persistent St Peter’s.

Izzy Kamana, Koby-Tre Ross, Cruz Marra and Josh Garrett also scored tries for St Peter’s, with Tusa Soagia kicking 14 points.

Wesley College might be the Highlanders of the Central North Island competition, losing another narrow tussle 24-20 to St Paul’s Collegiate, while Whanganui Collegiate outpaced St John’s College, Hastings 50-12.

