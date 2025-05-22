“An agent plays a large part in your career planning and the negotiation of your rugby playing contracts. This could be as early as Year 12 or Year 13 for some players.

“An agent can make sure the terms and conditions in a playing contract work for you, and a well-connected agent assists with playing opportunities in New Zealand and/or overseas.”

Kane has been involved in rugby management for more than 17 years and is well qualified to advise on the demands of professional rugby.

He has represented players at a First XV level through to the All Blacks and placement at overseas clubs.

He has acted for David Havili since his Nelson College days, and for current All Blacks Tyrel Lomax, Sevu Reece, Asafo Aumua and Peter Lakai.

Kane combined his playing career in New Zealand and the UK with a bachelor’s degree in business studies and held key sports administrative roles that culminated in rugby player management since 2008.

Wasserman has a team of agents for rugby and league in different parts of the country, keeping an eye on results and watching matches, complemented by a strong network of people feeding back information on players to watch.

However, a New Zealand Rugby source strongly advised players and parents not to sign anything too early.

“Rugby is a late-maturing sport,” the source said. “The longer you leave your signature off, the more you tend to be worth.

“Particularly with rugby league, they will lock you in for a low fee when you are young. There is no evidence that 13-14-year-olds will make it in any sport, apart perhaps from gymnastics.”

Kane saw things slightly differently.

“The critical element is the timing of your decision to commit to a contract,” he said.

“Getting well-informed advice around when and who to commit to is very important in maximising your opportunity, value and worth.”

He said a qualified, experienced and knowledgeable agent would always navigate that process with a player.

The unnamed source also advised parents and players to deal only with New Zealand Rugby-accredited agents.

“There are good agents out there - but also some rogues. A good agent will offer long-term support and also be protective of things like health and safety.”

Kane concurred. “Yes, only talk to accredited agents. The process to become accredited for rugby in New Zealand is robust.”

Kane said New Zealand’s rugby pathway was not too dissimilar from anywhere else in the world.

“First XV is a great measure for young rugby players. The New Zealand U20 side is another important step, too. These players are exposed to international matches and will likely have some investment from a Super Rugby club with the aim of developing and preparing them for Super Rugby in the future.”

He offered recommendations for school rugby players eyeing a professional career.

An agent’s tips for young rugby players

1. Be organised

Learn how to use the calendar on your phone and/or email. Be on time and prepared for training sessions. Take the correct training gear. Develop your own set of high standards and keep to them.

2. Be an excellent communicator

Don’t hide under a rock. Communicate with your teachers, coaches and family around any conflict in commitments or important school work that might be due. Respond to messages and voicemails promptly. If you’re not sure how to respond to something, ask.

3. Remember to enjoy your First XV rugby

There’s no other rugby like it. It will be some of the most enjoyable times you’ll have on and off the field. It can be serious and challenging, but don’t ever lose the fun in playing rugby with some of your best mates you’ve grown up with.

4. Stay positive through adversity

There are going to be setbacks with injuries and selections. It happens - keep contributing and bounce back stronger and better than ever.

5. Get a good support network

Surround yourself with good people who have your best interests at heart. People who genuinely want to see you develop, achieve and be the best version of yourself.

6. Do the extras

They make a difference. You’ll see the benefits, and someone important will always be watching and notice the effort.

7. Keep a balance

Rugby isn’t everything. It’s important, but don’t let it define who you are, or your progress and results define your potential in the sport. Be interested in other things, and have a wide and varied friend group. Try other sports too – taking part in multiple sports can help develop a broader range of skills and movement patterns.

8. Take notes

Carry a notebook or iPad into meetings. Figure out what your learning style is, find a way to take notes and do your homework.

9. Work harder than everyone else

Make some smart sacrifices to achieve your goals in rugby. Not all your schoolmates have the opportunity to pursue a career as a professional rugby player. Don’t take that for granted.

10. Be coachable

First XV may be the pinnacle of your school rugby days, but there’s a lot of hard work needed once you leave school. Don’t leave school thinking you know everything. Be prepared to learn, grow and take on advice from your club, academy and rep coaches.