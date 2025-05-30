But with Nelson’s opponents huddled behind the posts, instead of trying to convert the penalty, in a move which has divided rugby fans everywhere, South African-born Erasmus stepped forward and deliberately and nonchalantly side-footed the ball to the left corner, football-style, where lock Finn Neal touched down in the corner.

Try or No Try? 🤔



Gotta love schoolboy rugby!



First XV Rugby LIVE with #SkySportNZ pic.twitter.com/T2fcvayRhN — Sky Sport NZ (@skysportnz) May 29, 2025

The officials conferred and allowed the try to stand. “He doesn’t contravene any law I can think of,” referee Andrew Matthews could be heard saying on broadcast.

However, a scan of the rulebook throws that into doubt, given rugby’s law 8.20 says: “If the team indicates to the referee the intention to kick at goal, they must kick at goal.”

Reaction began immediately.

“That’s amazing – are you kidding me?” Sky commentator Jeff McTainsh remarked at the time. “The most outrageous try you would ever hope to see.”

Sky pundit Mils Muliaina agreed: “I’ve never seen anything like this before, ever.”

Others have questioned whether, even if it was legal, it transgressed the spirit of the game.

But Taumoefolau was quick to distance himself from a move which was pivotal in securing a famous win for table-topping Marlborough – and Nelson’s first home loss since June 3, 2021 (which was also a televised match against Marlborough).

“It was not from our playbook,” Taumoefolau said. “Every coach will have coached players to always look for space, and it was one of those things that just sort of happened.

“But I don’t want to talk any more about it because it takes too much away from what was a remarkable game.”

He argued there were other match instances which could be seen as being equally controversial.

“I saw a try disallowed in front of my eyes, but the refs are doing the best they can. We all need to chill out a little bit. It has happened now.

“But one thing I would add is that we teach players to be aware that any penalty could hit the posts and bounce back into play, so there is a lesson there for Nelson to always be prepared for anything.”

On social media the try has been compared with a “Mankad”, the bowler’s-end run out in cricket.

Others have suggested the only mistake Erasmus made was in not slipping over so it looked like his sideways kick was an accident.