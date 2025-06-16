Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

The case for Year 14s in First XVs: The parents, the principals and the past

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

The debate over Year 14s playing secondary school sport has erupted again. Photo / Supplied

The debate over Year 14s playing secondary school sport has erupted again. Photo / Supplied

The debate over Year 14s playing secondary school sport erupted again recently with coverage of the Marlborough Boys’ College First XV and their five returning students.

Is it fair to their opposition? Is it fair on their fellow students? Is it led by the school to increase its chances of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.