“Embrace the opportunity to really showcase your talent on that international stage, and state a case for inclusion at the next level when that opportunity arises. It’s fantastic that he gets this opportunity, he was a great performer in Super Rugby. I’ve been impressed with how he’s been going over the last month or so with Counties. I’m happy for him, the expectation is really he’s got to embrace this opportunity.”

Eligible for England and Fiji if he chooses to leave Aotearoa, Sotutu’s selection in the All Blacks XV on Tuesday is a solid indication that his future is in a black jersey.

Former coaches and Sotutu’s ex-teammates have been among those to lead calls for him to make a switch, given he’ll be eligible for another nation from as early as November 2025 - three years after his last test for the All Blacks.

Should Sotutu want to play for England, he would need to be released from his New Zealand Rugby contract, which ends in 2026, to join a Premiership side. Playing for Fiji would, in theory, be a simpler proposition, with no restrictions on players based overseas.

For McMillan, though, Sotutu can use his chance with the All Blacks XV to prove exactly what he has to offer.

“If I’m a player sitting out there and I’ve just been selected, selection in this team should be an indication that the All Blacks coaches certainly [think] you’re in the equation.

“It’s about embracing the opportunity now, finishing off their NPC campaigns, and then when they come to us, create a new energy.

“All of those people come from different environments into the All Blacks XV, heading away to try and put in a collective performance that hopefully individuals will prosper from.”

Sam Cane’s impending move to Japan will open a slot in the All Blacks’ loose forward trio - which Sotutu could fill provided he takes his chance with the All Blacks XV, the Blues and Counties Manukau.

Aside from Sotutu, there are nine other players in the All Blacks XV with test experience, George Bower, Josh Lord, Noah Hotham, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Quinn Tupaea, Dallas McLeod, Emoni Narawa and Shaun Stevenson.

All Blacks XV schedule

Sunday, November 3: All Blacks XV v Munster, Thomond Park, Limerick

Monday, November 11: All Blacks XV v Georgia, GGL Stadium, Montpellier

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



