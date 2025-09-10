Live updates as Scott Robertson names his side to face South Africa at Wellington’s Sky Stadium

Load more

All you need to know

The All Blacks and Springboks go at it again a week after a tight affair at Eden Park. South Africa haven’t visited Wellington since 2019, when they claimed a late draw.

A year earlier, they beat the All Blacks at the Cake Tin for the first time.

So it’s been more than 10 years since the All Blacks have had a win over the Boks in the capital.

Beauden Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu came off the bench on that day in 2014, while Eben Etzebeth and Handre Pollard started for the Boks.

All Blacks v South Africa history

Played – 109

All Blacks won – 63

South Africa won – 42

Draws – 4

All Blacks points scored – 2259

South Africa points scored – 1806

Springboks’ record in Wellington

1921 – All Blacks 0 Springboks 0

1937 – All Blacks 13 Springboks 7

1956 – Springboks 8 All Blacks 3

1965 – All Blacks 6 Springboks 3

1981 – Springboks 24 All Blacks 12

1994 – All Blacks 13 Springboks 9

1998 – Springboks 13 All Blacks 3

2002 – All Blacks 41 Springboks 20

2006 – All Blacks 35 Springboks 17

2008 – All Blacks 19 Springboks 8

2010 – All Blacks 31 Springboks 17

2011 – All Blacks 40 Springboks 7

2011 – South Africa 17 Wales 16 (Rugby World Cup pool)

2011 – South Africa 49 Fiji 3 (RWC pool)

2011 - Australia 11 South Africa 9 - RWC quarter-final

2014 – All Blacks 14 Springboks 10

2018 – Springboks 36 All Blacks 34

2019 – All Blacks 16 Springboks 16

All Blacks v South Africa line-ups

All Blacks side:

Named Thursday, 12.30pm

South Africa side:

1. Ox Nche, 2. Malcolm Marx, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4 Lood de Jager, 5. Ruan Nortje, 6. Siya Kolisi (c), 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8. Jasper Wiese, 9. Cobus Reinach, 10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 11. Ethan Hooker, 12. Damian Willemse, 13. Canan Moodie, 14. Cheslin Kolbe, 15. Aphelele Fassi.

Replacements: 16. Marnus van der Merwe, 17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18. Wilco Louw, 19. RG Snyman, 20. Kwagga Smith, 21 Grant Williams, 22. Manie Libbok, 23. Andre Esterhuizen

Form guide (past five tests)

All Blacks: W, L, W, W, W

South Africa: W, W, L, W, W

All Blacks v South Africa – last time they met in Wellington

2019, All Blacks 16 Springboks 16

The Springboks again spoiled the All Blacks’ party in Wellington with a dramatic converted try in the final seconds, following their upset victory 12 months earlier.

The All Blacks had seemed set to sneak home after Richie Mo’unga’s two second-half penalties added to their slim halftime lead, but the Boks shared the spoils thanks to halfback Herschel Jantjies’ try confirmed by the television match official.

It was an extremely disappointing way for the All Blacks to finish a test they appeared in control of after some early difficulties. And it came at a big cost; lock Brodie Retallick left the field after 60 minutes with a dislocation of an arm – joint unspecified – which made him a serious concern for the All Black coaches ahead of the World Cup.

The Boks defended superbly, apart from a slip just before halftime and the All Blacks discovered new ways to drop the ball almost by the minute.

All Blacks 16

Jack Goodhue try; Beauden Barrett con, pen, Richie Mo’unga 2 pens)

South Africa 16

Herschel Jantjies’ try; Handre Pollard 3 pens, con)

Halftime: 7-6

South Africa's Herschel Jantjies goes over to score in the 2019 clash in Wellington. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks v South Africa referee

Georgian Nika Amashukeli is in charge of the test at Sky Stadium. It’s the first time he’s refereed this fixture. The All Blacks have a 3-2 record with Amashukeli as referee, those two defeats being to France in Paris last year and in Christchurch against the Pumas in 2022. South Africa have a 2-1 record with the one defeat being against Ireland in 2022.

Angus Gardner and Jordan Way are the assistant referees while the TMO is Eric Gauzins.

All Blacks v South Africa - Top try-scorers

10 – Christian Cullen

9 – Joe Rokocoko

8 – Bryan Habana

6 – Richie McCaw

6 – Joost Van der Westhuizen

6 – Israel Dagg

All Blacks top all-time try-scorers

49 – Doug Howlett

46 – Christian Cullen

46 – Joe Rokocoko

46 – Julian Savea

45 – Beauden Barrett

44 – Jeff Wilson

43 – Will Jordan

All Blacks’ last 10 tests in Wellington

2016 – All Blacks 29 Australia 9

2017 – All Blacks 21 British and Irish Lions 24

2018 – All Blacks 26 France 13

2018 – All Blacks 34 South Africa 36

2019 – All Blacks 16 South Africa 16

2020 – All Blacks 16 Australia 16

2022 – All Blacks 22 Ireland 32

2024 – All Blacks 30 Argentina 38

2024 – All Blacks 33 Australia 13

2025 – All Blacks 43 France 17

All Blacks v South Africa TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.55 Draw: $18 South Africa: $2.40

All Blacks Rugby Championship schedule

August 16, 9.10am – Argentina 24 All Blacks 41, Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba

August 23, 9.10am – Argentina 29 All Blacks 23, Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Buenos Aires

Saturday, September 6, 7.05pm – All Blacks 24 South Africa 17, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, September 13, 7.05pm – All Blacks v South Africa, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, September 27, 5.05pm – All Blacks v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, October 4, 10.45pm – Australia v All Blacks, Perth

All Blacks v South Africa – how to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v South Africa, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio, plus the Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.