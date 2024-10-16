Despite suggestions Sotutu turned down the chance to represent the All Blacks, Robertson maintains a knee injury that may require surgery prevented the Blues and Counties Manukau No 8 from embarking on the All Blacks’ five-test tour, which starts in Tokyo next week.

“We were going to bring Hoskins in but he’s injured so we’ve considered that over the last couple of days. With his knee and scans he won’t come,” Robertson said.

“We’re going to make a call on the next loose forward over the next week or two who will come up.

“Hoskins has been playing on the knee the last four weeks so both medical groups, Counties and the All Blacks, got together and decided to get through this tour is a step too far for him. He’s looking at options whether it’s rest or surgery.”

Sotutu played the last of his 14 tests off the bench at Twickenham in 2022. The 26-year-old has the option of switching allegiance to England or Fiji, which fuels speculation surrounding his All Blacks withdrawal but Robertson is yet to broach that subject with him.

“I haven’t had a conversation with him in that regard. I know he’s contracted to New Zealand until 2026 and if he was fit, he would’ve come away.”

In the absence of Jacobson, Blackadder and Papali’i, dynamic 21-year-old Wellington loose forward Peter Lakai is elevated from the All Blacks XV to Robertson’s squad.

Taranaki and Chiefs lock Josh Lord is also promoted, with Tupou Vaa’i and Scott Barrett to provide loose forward cover until Blackadder or Papali’i are deemed fit to join the squad.

Hurricanes' Peter Lakai. Photo / Photosport

“He’s a great seven or eight,” Robertson said of Lakai. “He’s a young kid taking all his opportunities. He had a great NPC, high minutes, and he gets to come away with us. He was pretty humble answering the phone. You can tell he’s got everything that’s required to be an All Black. I’m looking forward to seeing him go.”

With Jacobson’s broken thumb, suffered 20 minutes into Waikato’s NPC quarter-final victory over Taranaki last weekend, expected to rule him out for the remainder of the year, Sam Cane’s presence assumes greater importance on his farewell tour.

Cane will be expected to retain the starting openside jersey for the rematch with England at Twickenham, after the All Blacks give fringe prospects game time against Japan.

“It’s ideal. He was playing good footy. He knows his way around the north, he’s done it a few times. We’re pleased he can be part of us.”

After a disappointing Rugby Championship campaign that finished with a 50% record, trekking north to confront three of the world’s top five nations in ranking poses a fresh set of contrasting challenges.

“You have time to reflect. You look at your stats and where the game is heading in the north. You make adjustments and then get excited. The group have had a few weeks to refresh and get a bit of sun on their face.”

Three successive tests against England, Ireland and France in 15 days will leave no ambiguity as to where Robertson’s All Blacks stand.

“When we got the schedule over a year ago I thought ‘here we go, we’ll find out a bit about ourselves’. We’ve had time to prepare well. When you’re on tour it does some great things, you can get tight and get the buy-in, that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.







