In a largely dynamic All Blacks XV squad that points to the future of the national team, Riccitelli is among the major omissions.

The Taranaki hooker was a leading contributor to the championship-winning Blues lineout that led Super Rugby for its accuracy this year with an 89% success rate.

After pushing hard for selection in Scott Robertson’s maiden All Blacks squad in July, Riccitelli has now been told he is not among New Zealand’s six best hookers with Canterbury’s Brodie McAlister, Blues teammate Kurt Eklund and Taranaki understudy Bradley Slater preferred for the All Blacks XV.

Age profile was the justification for including 22-year-old Crusaders hooker George Bell in this year’s All Blacks squad alongside Codie Taylor and Asafo Aumua.

Behind Taylor, concerns persist for the All Blacks lineout throwing in pressure moments.

Age can’t be the reason for Riccitelli’s exclusion from the All Blacks XV, though, with 32-year-old Eklund included over the 29-year-old. McAlister is 27, while Slater is 26.

At this point in his career Riccitelli, after scoring four tries from lineout mauls in one game for Taranaki two weeks ago, is likely to ponder his future. He is contracted through to the end of next year but the clear message that he is not in the national picture could spark a consideration to move offshore.

“Ricky has been a really strong performer for the Blues and Taranaki,” All Blacks XV head coach Clayton McMillan said. “Unfortunately we’ve got three other really strong candidates and it was a case of they were the people myself and the selectors saw at the head of the race.”

Hurricanes No 8 Brayden Iose, Blues fullback Zarn Sullivan and Chiefs midfielder Daniel Rona are others to fall into the unlucky category. On form, Canterbury duo Chay Fihaki and Dallas McLeod are fortunate inclusions.

Ricky Riccitelli has been overlooked for both All Blacks and All Blacks XV squads after strong Super Rugby and NPC campaigns. Photo / Photosport

With 10 players in the 29-man All Blacks XV squad having played test rugby, Chiefs head coach McMillan assumes charge of a group knocking on the door of cracking into Robertson’s team in the near future.

Of those yet to feature for the All Blacks, Netherlands-born 21-year-old Highlanders lock Fabian Holland, Hurricanes loose forward Peter Lakai, Chiefs playmaker Josh Jacomb, Blues midfielder AJ Lam and Hurricanes prop Xavier Numia are among those with the most to gain from matches against Munster and Georgia in November.

Holland, immediately eligible for the All Blacks following a World Rugby policy change, is certain to be elevated to the national team in the coming years. At 204cm and 124kg Holland possesses the physical dimensions required to thrive in test rugby and after being based in New Zealand since age 16 he is well accustomed to the ball skills demanded from tight forwards.

Lakai is a dynamic 21-year-old prospect, one of the best ball carriers in the New Zealand scene, equally comfortable at No 8 and openside flanker. After spending time with the All Blacks in July, it is a matter of time before his test debut.

And while Harry Plummer will be expected to take charge of the All Blacks XV’s backline, Jacomb is rewarded for his compelling form with Taranaki.

Jacomb fits the mould as another tough playmaker who isn’t shy challenging the line. While his talent will be stunted, somewhat, behind Damian McKenzie at the Chiefs next year, the 23-year-old further proved his worth in Taranaki’s Ranfurly Shield success against Tasman last Sunday and is now poised to further push his case as one of the best emerging first five-eighths.

“He stood out last year through the NPC and was on everyone’s radar. We were fortunate to pick him up in our environment,” McMillan said. “He didn’t get a helluva lot of opportunities but it would have been a good eye-opener for him to see what it took to operate at Super Rugby level.

“He’s taken those experiences and gone back into a really well coached Taranaki team and continued that growth. The All Blacks coaches are enthusiastic about his potential and that’s been rewarded in his selection.”

Loosehead prop Numia’s inclusion is reward after an untimely calf tear late in the Hurricanes campaign curtailed his claims of a maiden All Blacks call-up.

With the All Blacks outside backs highly contestable, in-form wingers Emoni Narawa and Kini Naholo will be eager to impress and Lam’s presence keeps heat on the All Blacks midfielders to perform.



