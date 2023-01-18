Wellington Lion’s Peter Lakai. Photo / Photosport

As part of a Herald series looking at future stars in major sports, Liam Napier looks at five of New Zealand’s best under-20 rugby players.

Peter Lakai

New Zealand’s age grade player of the year made an immediate impression during a dynamic NPC campaign. Graduating from the impressive national under-20s side, the loose forward was among the leading ball carriers and tacklers as Wellington captured the Ranfurly Shield and provincial title in 2022.

In his fourth NPC outing for Wellington, the former St Patrick’s Silverstream figure became the 20th player in provincial history to score a hat-trick.

While those try-scoring feats captured acclaim Lakai’s physicality stood out for a teenage prospect. In the NPC final against Canterbury in Christchurch he forced hooker Brodie McAlister from the field after one powerful carry.

The Hurricanes haven’t wasted any time, moving swiftly to lock up Lakai’s services through to 2025. While he spent 2022 on a Hurricanes development contract, Lakai is sure to be swiftly promoted next year.

By 2024, when Ardie Savea takes a six-month sabbatical in Japan post World Cup, Lakai appears destined to assume the Hurricanes starting No 8 role and could well be in the All Blacks sights too.

“He will add to an already impressive group of loose forwards, so I am looking forward to some great competition amongst them,” Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said.

“Lakai has had an outstanding NPC season with the Wellington Lions. His physicality and ability to go forward through contact from both sides of the ball is impressive. He’s going from strength to strength, so we are excited to see where he can get to in the next few years.”

Sylvia Brunt

Sylvia Brunt of New Zealand scores a try against Wales. Photo / Photosport

The youngest member of the Black Ferns World Cup-winning squad was always destined to crack the big stage.

Brunt started training with the senior women’s team at Ponsonby from age 13 after one of her aunties brought her along. Brave and courageous from the outset, she never looked out of place.

The Blues midfielder has become used to progressing rapidly after captaining the Mount Albert Grammar School First XV girls’ team to the Auckland Championship in 2021. At high school she was also a top touch player and competed in shot put.

Brunt came to the Black Ferns through word of mouth, after playing no part in the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki earlier this year. Yet she immediately impressed with her maturity.

The 18-year-old made debuted off the bench against Canada in the Pacific Four Series in Waitākere. In the next test of that series, she scored a try in the 50-6 win over the USA.

Selected in the World Cup squad Brunt scored two tries in the 56-12 win against Wales - one of those nominated for World Rugby’s try of the year. In 11 games for Auckland in the Farah Palmer Cup Brunt has claimed four tries.

“She’s just phenomenal and will have a massive future as a Black Fern,” Black Ferns assistant coach Wes Clarke said. “She’s very intelligent and picks things up really quickly when you coach her.

“She’s very natural and does things that are difficult to coach in some people... she just does them naturally.”

Santo Taumata

Santo Taumata of the Black Ferns in action against Wales. Photo / Photosport

Recognised this year as the best-emerging player of the Farah Palmer Cup, as well as the female club player of the year at the Bay of Plenty rugby awards, Taumata has gradually progressed from the backline to the forward pack.

At school, she was a centre. At club and provincial level, a No. 8. And now, as a Black Fern, a damaging prop.

Taumata switched from netball to rugby in Year 11 at Te Puke High School. As her familiarity with the game grew so, too, did her elevation through the ranks. She savoured a breakthrough year with Chiefs Manawa Super Rugby Aupiki, and made her Black Ferns debut off the bench in Adelaide against Australia as a teenager.

“Santo is a powerhouse,” Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua said. “Her speed off the ground, her intent with the ball in hand, the smile on her face when she bunts someone, and her freight-train tackles see her as a talent on both sides of the ball.

“At 19, to be a tighthead prop for the Black Ferns at a World Cup speaks volumes of her ability and also how she handles pressure and thrives in it, which makes her unique. Combine that with her deep love, respect and care for her parents, her humour and quick wit, and her off-field connections with the players and staff, she has a bright future on and off the field.”

George Bell

George Bell of Canterbury. Photo / Photosport

Touted as a future All Blacks hooker after one Super Rugby appearance, Bell’s prospects are already beaming. Swiftly signed to a three-year deal by the Crusaders Bell’s presence in red and black country underlines the franchise’s sophisticated recruitment.

Bell is as Otago as they come. Older brother, Henry, plays the same position for Otago. They grew up on a rugged 12,000-acre sheep and beef station in Eastern Otago – their family rearing 4000 ewes alone. That upbringing ingrained the value of hard work, and helped prepare Bell for rugby’s combative arena where his running game has stood out among his core duties.

After boarding for three years at Dunedin’s John McGlashan College Bell made the move to Canterbury on a scholarship to study urban valuation at Lincoln University in 2020.

He’s since rapidly progressed through the ranks to make his Super Rugby debut before playing for Canterbury. Bell scored a try off the bench for the Crusaders in Perth in May, requiring a New Zealand Rugby exemption to do so as a 19-year-old.

“It was definitely a really special moment, getting onto the field and then getting that dot at the end was the cherry on top,” Bell said. “A cool moment for the family and everyone behind the scenes to see me get over the line. It probably worked in my favour with the whole covid situation, with the bubbles we couldn’t get that many people in. It all happened so fast.”

Bell captained the New Zealand under-20s to the Oceania title and capped a breakout season with a nomination for the age grade player of the year.

In a nod to his future in black Bell earned selection in the All Blacks XV northern tour squad, only for foot surgery to curtail those plans. It’s a matter of time, though, until he gets another chance.

Fabian Holland

Fabian Holland in action for the Highlanders. Photo / Getty

Tall timber, in a rugby context at least, doesn’t grow on trees. In this case, he emigrated from the Netherlands to New Zealand to chase the dream of one day representing the All Blacks.

Fabian Holland’s story sure is unique. As a five-year-old in a football loving land he somehow caught a glimpse of the All Blacks, and immediately joined a Dutch rugby club. Holland’s passion for rugby ignited and that has since fuelled his move to the other side of the globe.

Shifting to Christchurch Boys’ High School for an initial six-month stint as a 16-year-old, Holland never left to graduate through the New Zealand schools and under-20s teams.

In a rare win for the Highlanders over their southern rivals they swooped to sign Holland through to 2024. After two appearances off the bench this season the Highlanders are already eyeing Holland for a starting locking role next year.

While Holland’s 2.04m presence always projected his future in the second-row he grew up playing first five-eighth and No 8 and, therefore, possesses impressive ball skills for a big man.

“I was impressed when he told us that he learned English by watching rugby and listening to Justin Marshall commentate, which is a bit of a concern really,” former Highlanders head coach Tony Brown joked. “But his love for the game and his love for the Highlanders and New Zealand rugby is huge.”

Holland isn’t eligible for the All Blacks until the end-of-season tour in 2025, as his two years at school in Christchurch don’t count towards the five-year residential period he must first satisfy.

Those stipulations could work in his favour, though. By that stage, Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick will be long retired.

Three more years of Super Rugby will also allow Holland to grow into his frame, gain valuable experience and ultimately build a compelling body of work to strengthen his claims to fulfil his All-Blacks dream.