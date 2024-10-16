Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Hoskins Sotutu withdraws from All Blacks XV duties citing injury

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Blues’ star loose forward Hoskins Sotutu has withdrawn from the All Blacks XV’s northern tour.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed to the Herald Sotutu has suffered a knee injury and will await further medical consultation to determine the severity and recovery timeline.

It comes after the All Blacks announced their loose forward stocks had taken a hit, with three players ruled out of next week’s test against Japan.

Ethan Blackadder (calf), Luke Jacobson (fractured thumb) and Dalton Papali’i (upper hamstring) will not be available to travel with the squad on Thursday due to injury.

That created an opportunity for 21-year-old Hurricanes and Wellington loose forward Peter Lakai, and 23-year-old Chiefs and Taranaki lock Josh Lord to come into the squad. For Lakai, it means a potential test debut next Saturday in Yokohama.

In addition, seven members of the All Blacks XV squad will be travelling to Japan with the All Blacks as training cover. These players will then join the All Blacks XV squad in Ireland, with the possible exception of one further call-up to cover the 36th spot in the All Blacks squad.

Forwards (Position / Age / Super Rugby Club / Province)

Bradley Slater (Hooker / 26 / Chiefs / Taranaki)

George Bower (Prop / 32 / Crusaders / Otago)

Fabian Holland (Lock / 21 / Highlanders / Otago)

Christian Lio-Willie (Loose forward / 26 / Crusaders / Otago)

Oliver Haig (Loose forward / 22 / Highlanders / Otago)

Backs

Harry Plummer (First five-eighth / 26 / Blues / Auckland)

AJ Lam (Mid-fielder / 26 / Blues / Auckland)

All Blacks tests 2024

October 26, 6.50pm – All Blacks v Japan, Yokohama

November 3, 4.10am – All Blacks v England, Twickenham

November 9, 9.10am – All Blacks v Ireland, Dublin

November 17, 9.10am – All Blacks v France, Paris

November 24, 9.10am – All Blacks v Italy, Turin

