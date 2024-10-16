Fears for mental health nurses' safety as police step back and Stats NZ expected to announce fall in inflation. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Blues’ star loose forward Hoskins Sotutu has withdrawn from the All Blacks XV’s northern tour.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed to the Herald Sotutu has suffered a knee injury and will await further medical consultation to determine the severity and recovery timeline.

It comes after the All Blacks announced their loose forward stocks had taken a hit, with three players ruled out of next week’s test against Japan.

Ethan Blackadder (calf), Luke Jacobson (fractured thumb) and Dalton Papali’i (upper hamstring) will not be available to travel with the squad on Thursday due to injury.

That created an opportunity for 21-year-old Hurricanes and Wellington loose forward Peter Lakai, and 23-year-old Chiefs and Taranaki lock Josh Lord to come into the squad. For Lakai, it means a potential test debut next Saturday in Yokohama.