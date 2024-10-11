Scott Robertson has retained TJ Perenara’s presence in the All Blacks squad, believing experience is essential,but, as the veteran’s departure to Japan looms at the end of this year, there’s no doubt who is poised to seize the halfback mantle.

Roigard and Cortez Ratima, that’s who.

Aaron Smith’s post World Cup exit to Japan sparked widespread fears the All Blacks would suffer from his influential absence from the base.

While that’s true as the next in line gradually emerge, and the All Blacks may never replace Smith as such, a contrasting combination now appears in the form of a next-generation one-two punch.

This year was supposed to be Roigard’s time to step into Smith’s shoes.

One of the great baffling selections of Ian Foster’s All Blacks tenure culminated at last year’s World Cup when Finlay Christie’s defensive qualities were preferred over Roigard’s lethal attacking instincts on the bench for three successive knockout matches.

Roigard had proven he was ready to light up the test scene with a composed cameo on test debut at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground.

One month later with a stunning solo burst – selling a dummy and sprinting 60 metres to beat three defenders – Roigard claimed the All Blacks’ sole try in their record defeat to the Springboks in the World Cup warm-up fixture at Twickenham to further underline his talent.

The rookie halfback progressed to feature in three World Cup tests – scoring two tries in his maiden start against Namibia in a halves pairing with McKenzie – only to suddenly fall out of favour for the knockouts.

Roigard took that setback to heart. But, as most highly driven athletes do, he harnessed that disappointment to fuel his 2024 campaign. Straight out of the gate he equalled Beauden Barrett’s Bronco fitness testing New Zealand record, with a time of 4 minutes 12 seconds, in Robertson’s first All Blacks camp in January.

Carrying that intent to the Hurricanes, Roigard imprinted his mark through the first six Super Rugby rounds, before rupturing his patella tendon and leaving the door ajar for others to press their claims.

Despite the injury setback, everyone, including All Blacks centurion Smith while speaking to the Rugby Direct podcast in May, recognises Roigard as the long-term successor.

“It’s exciting. Every team has some great players but Roigard ... what we saw at the start of this year was pretty crazy – defenders beaten, tries scored, try assists,” Smith said.

“He’s the guy. When he’s back it’ll be the same. This next four years or eight years is going to be the Cam Roigard era and it’s going to be bloody cool to watch.

“Seeing that Bronco score post-World Cup just shows where he’s at. He’s ready. He wants it. It’s a very unlucky injury but he’ll back and a little bit of time won’t hurt him.”

Roigard is, indeed, a special talent. That’s why, one day after he was injured in April, Robertson got on the phone to tell him to eye the All Blacks test against Japan in Tokyo on October 26.

Two weeks out from that test, Roigard is now certain to feature.

The modern game demands halfbacks pose regular threats around the ruck to challenge and hold defenders from sliding out to pressure ball carriers.

From New Zealand born-and-raised Ireland halfback Jamison Gibson-Park to the world’s leading No 9 Antoine Dupont and Australia’s Tate McDermott, the ability to taxi from the base and decisively snipe is highly valued.

Roigard possesses this quality in spades. In his return for Counties Manukau last weekend he claimed two tries – one following a trademark dummy.

In time, he could rank among the world’s elite running nines.

While that running threat is widely regarded, Roigard’s booming left boot could help transform the All Blacks.

Much has been made of the All Blacks game management struggles this year, specifically their exits and ability to control territory. Part of that can be attributed to the lack of length and accuracy from clearing box kicks.

Smith’s unrivalled pass set him apart on the global stage but the variety and accuracy of his kicking – honed over many years and countless hours of dedicated training – is an underrated asset.

The ability for Roigard’s powerful left boot to alleviate pressure on the All Blacks playmakers to clear their line, control the contestable aerial battle and keep the team in the right areas to turn pressure into points should not be underestimated.

Roigard’s size – he squatted 170kg during his knee rehab – is another point of difference that allows him to shrug off defenders and cope with interference at the ruck.

While, on a personal level, it was unfortunate, Roigard’s absence was somewhat of a blessing for the All Blacks in that it fast-tracked Ratima’s development.

Had Roigard been fit throughout this year, Ratima would not have savoured eight invaluable tests as Robertson has consistently favoured a blend of youth and experience with his halfbacks.

In five appearances off the bench and three starts, Ratima has carried his speed, superb support play, deceptive strength with ball in hand and hunger for defensive contact – his hit on Wallabies wing Marika Koroibete in Melbourne one notable example – from the Chiefs to the All Blacks.

Cortez Ratima's speed of delivery is the closest the All Blacks have to rival Aaron Smith.

Ratima’s edge over Roigard is the speed of his delivery, which is the closest the All Blacks have to rivalling Smith.

At last year’s World Cup, prior to handing Roigard a start against Uruguay, Foster highlighted this area of his game.

“One thing I want him to do is improve the accuracy of his pass,” Foster said. “When he’s been coming on, he’s probably been rushing that aspect of his game a little bit so this is a chance for him to settle in the game and get that right and show that that can be a massive strength for him as well.”

Behind Roigard and Ratima the 21-year-old Noah Hotham will continue to develop. He, too, boasts a lethal running threat. Christie remains in the frame with the All Blacks XV and Folau Fakatava, despite impressing with his creativity for Hawke’s Bay, doesn’t appear to be in the picture.

The future and the now, though, centres on R&R.

Roigard and Ratima share 13 tests between them and are, therefore, scratching the surface of their potential but these 23-year-old halfbacks will prove major assets for the foreseeable future and could yet become something of another iconic duo.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.