Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Olympics 2024: Day four (July 30) New Zealand athletes and events in action, how to watch in NZ, livestreaming

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
New Zealand's Hayden Wilde. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's Hayden Wilde. Photo / Photosport

Here’s all you need to know about today’s action at the Paris Olympics across Tuesday, July 30 and heading into Wednesday morning.

The single scullers return with Emma Twigg and Mackintosh in quarter-final action while double sculls teams Lucy Spoors and Brooke in the women’s, Francis and men Robbie Manson and Jordan Parry look to book final spots with semifinal races tonight.

It could be a busy day in the pool with Lewis Clareburt in the 200m butterfly men’s heats in the morning following by a possible semifinal in the night session local time. The same goes for 100m freestyle swimmer Cameron Gray while Eve Thomas has a 1500m freestyle heat.

The Black Sticks men face Argentina at 3am in a pool game which is nearing must-win-territory after losing their first two matches. The Oly Whites do need a result against France to have any hope of making the knockout round.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The sailors will continue in Marseille, where there hasn’t been that much wind. Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie will look to retain their spot at the top of the 49er class while Jo Aleh and Molly Meech need some big results in the 49erFX to stay in the hunt for a medal. Josh Armit and Veerle ten Have might have busy days in the windsurfing after only getting a handful of races in over the last few days.

Finn Butcher lines up in the men’s kayak slalom with the top 20 advancing to the semifinals.

Men’s trap shooter Owen Robinson needs to likely go perfect in his remaining two rounds to make the final, where just six compete for the medals. Robinson shot 71/75 from his opening three rounds to sit in 19th place

New Zealand’s medal chances on day three

Tokyo bronze medallist Hayden Wilde hits the River Seine from around 6pm (should the famous river pass a water quality test). He’ll line up alongside triathlon teammate Dylan McCullough.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Defending champions the Black Ferns Sevens face USA at 1.30am for a spot in the gold final at 5.45am. Should they suffer an upset they’ll still be a strong chance for bronze at least at 5am.

Hear it as it happens with live commentary of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, plus comprehensive coverage on Newstalk ZB.

Kiwis in action: Full Paris Olympics schedule

Full New Zealand schedule day 4

6pm: Triathlon - Men’s individual race (Hayden Wilde, Dylan McCullough)

7pm: Shooting - Men’s trap qualification (Owen Robinson)

7.50pm: Rowing – Single sculls women’s quarter-final (Emma Twigg)

8.10pm: Rowing – Single sculls men’s quarter-final (Tom Mackintosh)

8.50pm: Rowing - Double sculls women’s semifinal (Lucy Spoors and Brooke Francis)

9pm: Equestrian - Dressage Grand Prix day 1 (Melissa Galloway)

9.04pm: Swimming - 200m butterfly men’s heat (Lewis Clareburt)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

9.20pm: Rowing - Double sculls men’s semifinal (Robbie Manson and Jordan Parry)

9.36pm: Swimming - 100m freestyle men’s heat (Cameron Gray)

10.10pm: Swimming - 1500m freestyle women’s heat (Eve Thomas)

10.13pm: Sailing - Foil men races (Josh Armit)

10.33pm: Sailing - Foil women races (Veerle ten Have)

10.35pm: Sailing - 49er FX races 7-9 (Jo Aleh and Molly Meech)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wednesday July 31

12.35am: Sailing - 49er races 7-9 (Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie)

1.30am: Rugby sevens - Women’s semifinal vs USA

1.30am: Shooting - Men’s trap final (Owen Robinson) - if qualified

2am: Canoe Slalom - run 1 (Finn Butcher)

3am: Hockey – Black Sticks men v Argentina, pool B game

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

4.10am: Canoe Slalom - run 2 (Finn Butcher)

5am: Football - Oly Whites v France, group game

5am-5.45am: Rugby sevens - Women’s gold and bronze medal matches

6.40am: Swimming - 100m freestyle men’s semifinal (Cameron Gray) - if qualified

6.41am: Swimming - 200m butterfly men’s semifinal (Lewis Clareburt) - if qualified

How to follow Olympics 2024

The Herald will have live updates running throughout the entire Olympics, while you can listen to commentary on Gold Sport. You can catch all the action on Sky Sport. Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.



Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics