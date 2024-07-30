Advertisement
Olympics 2024: Triathlon postponed due to water-quality concerns

Chereè Kinnear takes to the streets of Paris as worry mounts over the River Seine’s water quality. Video / Chereè Kinnear

The men’s triathlon has been postponed after water-quality testing in the River Seine. The race was due to start today at 6pm, and will now take place on Thursday, the same day as the women’s triathlon.

Tests by monitoring groups before the Games showed elevated levels of E. coli in the water, and pollution levels are understood to increase when it rains in the city.

In a statement, officials said: “Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that their priority is the health of the athletes. The tests carried out in the Seine today revealed water quality levels that did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held”.

“Unfortunately, meteorological events beyond our control, such as rain which fell over Paris on July 26 and 27, can alter water quality and compel us to reschedule the event for health reasons. Despite the improvement on the water quality levels in the past hours, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable levels.”

The course includes a 300m swim through the murk of the Seine, before competitors bike down the Champs-Elysees.

New Zealand's Hayden Wilde with England's Alex Yee. Photo / Photosport
Kiwi Hayden Wilde is a strong medal chance in the triathlon, along with Briton Alex Yee. Last month, Wilde told the Herald he was confident of a close finish.

“We’re so close as athletes and in performances; it’s just mentally who can sustain the pressure of an Olympic Games.”

Officials committed to keeping athletes informed ahead of the rescheduled event.

If conditions do not allow for swimmers to take to the water on Thursday, officials have marked August 2 as a contingency day.

