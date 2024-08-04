New Zealand medals total: 6

A fairly quiet day for the New Zealand team in France overnight with the medal tally remaining at six.

Canoe slalom pair into quarter-finals

Luuka Jones and compatriot Finn Butcher safely progressed to the quarter-finals of the kayak cross both winning their heats. The medals will be decided tomorrow.

Nacra duo sit in silver spot midway through regatta

Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson posted finished second, second and third across three races to complete a strong day on their multihull boat that leaves them lying in second place on the overall standings. The Kiwis sit on 15 points, six clear of third. The Italian leaders look tough to be having won five of the six races so far for a perfect score of five.

In other sailing events, kitesurfer Lukas Walton-Keim lies 13th in the overall standings, Justina Kitchen is 15th in the women’s competition. In the single dinghy women’s event Greta Pilkington finished her day on the water with a 21st place finish in her 8th race of ten in her event. She’s well out of medal contention in 28th overall. Tom Saunders is seventh with two races to go in the men’s dingy, 18 points back from the medals.

Kiwis off pace in women’s road race

Niamh Fisher-Black (31st) and Kim Cadzow (56th) finished some way back from winner Kristen Faulkner in the women’s road race. Marianne Vos of Netherlands was second with Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky taking the bronze.

In other results, Lauren Bruce missed qualifying for the final of the women’s hammer throw with a best effort of 68.93m not enough to crack the top 12. Women’s skeet shooter Chloe Tipple finished 28th to miss the final while the men’s golfing pair of Ryan Fox: 67, 73, 68, 74 (T35th). Daniel Hiller: 75, 73, 70, 73 (55th) were well outside medal contention.

Novak Djokovic holds off Carlos Alcaraz to finally land Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic gained revenge on Carlos Alcaraz in a pulsating men’s singles final to claim his first Olympic gold medal.

The Serbian first played in the Games back in 2008 but he arrived in Paris with only one bronze medal to show for his efforts and a burning desire to finally take his last chance to stand on the top step of the podium.

He lost in straight sets to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final only three weeks ago and had not won a title all season but, playing in the red of Serbia, the 37-year-old produced a superb performance to win 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2).

Scottie Scheffler wins golf gold, Tommy Fleetwood silver and Hideki Matsuyama bronze

American Scottie Scheffler has offered an awesome demonstration of why he’s the world’s top golfer as he delivered the round of his life to land Olympic gold at Le Golf National.

On a Sunday afternoon when the world’s top golfers put on an extraordinary show in the sunshine for 30,000 fans, Scheffler, already a six-time winner on the PGA tour this year, stood tallest of all recovering a four-shot overnight deficit to fire an extraordinary, flawless nine-birdie round of 62 and grab the title.

