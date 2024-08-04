Speaking to Eurosport, Djokovic said: “I put my heart, my soul, my body, my family, everything on the line. To win Olympic gold at 37, I finally did it. Most of all, it’s my country. The pride of playing for Serbia.”

He joins Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf as just the fifth player to complete the career Golden Slam of all four grand slam titles and Olympic singles gold.

The boxing finals are due to take place next week at Roland Garros but this was a true heavyweight contest between the oldest and youngest Olympic men’s singles finalists since tennis returned to the Games in 1988.

Serena Williams was among those watching from the stands as well as Djokovic’s two children, who waved Serbian flags and home-made signs.

Srbijo,



Uspeli smo!



Volim vas,

Nole ❤️ 🥇



**

Dear Serbia,



We did it.



Love, Nole ❤️🥇 pic.twitter.com/TUjgFYPCUH — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 4, 2024

Djokovic said after finally breaking his Olympic semi-final hoodoo that he felt like a different player to the one who lost rather tamely to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

The Serbian’s right knee no longer appears to be limiting him and it was he who had the first chances of the final.

Alcaraz trailed 0-40 in the fourth game as Djokovic stuck like glue to the baseline and piled on the pressure but the Spaniard was up to the task.

It was an extraordinary level of tennis, the pair outdoing each other with outrageous shot-making, but it was Alcaraz’s enormous power that began to take charge.

He created eight break points, three at 2-2 then five more at 4-4, but Djokovic somehow withstood the onslaught.

As the clock ticked past the hour mark, Alcaraz saved a first set point, but Djokovic was not to be denied in the tie-break, winning the final four points.

When his final lunging forehand volley landed in after 93 minutes of action, the 37-year-old stood for several seconds with his fist in the air, soaking in the cheers from his fans.

Alcaraz’s frustration grew in the second set as the finish line approached with nothing to split them and going into the tie-break, Djokovic knew one final effort would deliver the longed-for prize and two fizzing forehand winners gave him an early advantage his opponent could not claw back.

