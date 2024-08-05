New Zealand medals total: 9

Finn Butcher stuns world champion to win gold in canoe slalom cross

Finn Butcher has produced the paddle of his life to claim the first ever Olympic gold medal in the men’s canoe slalom cross.

Up against British world number one Joseph Clarke in the final, Butcher made the perfect start to the race, battling hard to find the front of the field of four at the first marker.

That initial fight proved to be Butcher’s hardest of the race, as from that point on he executed his compulsory Eskimo roll and every gate manoeuvre flawlessly to finish well ahead of his rivals at the finish line.

Fellow paddler Luuka Jones, competing in her fifth Olympics, wasn’t as fortunate in her playoff run as she was eliminated in her semifinal after crossing the line second before being ruled to have missed a gate and was relegated out of the final.

Jones eventually went on to win the small final of the women’s event, handing her fifth place overall.

Jones acknowledged this will almost certainly be her last Olympics just moments before Butcher announced his status as New Zealand’s top slalom paddler.

Read full report

Silver for women’s sprint team

A superb start at the velodrome for the New Zealand team with Ellesse Andrews, Rebecca Petch and Shaane Fulton setting a world record in the heats to book a spot in the gold medal ride before taking the silver, with Great Britain breaking the world record three times in the day.

Pole vault trio reach final

Eliza McCartney, Imogen Ayris and Olivia McTaggart all qualified for the final as part of 20 athletes who qualified. Rio medallist McCartney was one of 11 that went over 4.55m. Also in the field events, discus thrower Connor Bell finished 13th in qualifying and missed the final. George Beamish finished seventh in his 3000m steeplechase heat, failing to make the final.

Sport climbing

Sarah Tetzlaff made her Olympic debut and set a PB to finish 12th in the seedings but lost to Poland’s Aleksandra Kalucka in the first round.

Sailing

The Nacra pair of Erica Dawson and Micha Wilkinson sit in third with nine of 12 races down. They will likely book a spot in the medal race. They are 14 points back from the Italy duo in first but tied with second-placed Argentina on 28 points, only sitting third in countback. In the women’s dingy Greta Pilkington sits in 34th after a 21st and 40th today. Both Kiwi kitesurfers look to be off the pace.

Wrestling

Two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Tayla Tuahine-Ford lost her first round bout to a French opponent 6-0 to be eliminated from the competition.

Triathlon - Team relay finish well off pace

New Zealand’s hopes in the team relay faded as soon as silver medallist in the men’s event Hayden Wilde crashed in the opening bike leg. New Zealand eventually finished 14th with Germany pipping USA and Great Britain in a stunning finish.





Hear it as it happens with live commentary of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, plus comprehensive coverage on Newstalk ZB.



