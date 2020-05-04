Michael Jordan wasn't the only one with a shrug game.

As America devoured the latest episodes of The Last Dance, available on Netflix in New Zealand, one security guard rocking an awesome mullet stole the show from the greatest player the NBA has ever seen.

The docu-series, which follows Jordan's last season with the Chicago Bulls (1997/98) as they charge towards their sixth championship of the decade, found a new hero in episode six — one of the basketball legend's security guards.

Viewers are quickly introduced to the Bulls' security team earlier in the series but only in the most recent episode does one of them really make their mark.

Advertisement

Jordan's love of gambling matched his love of basketball. More than anything he just loved winning and he desperately wanted to win when he challenged a security guard before a home game at the United Centre.

Jordan bet $20 he could land a coin closer to the wall in one throw than a security guard could in four attempts.

With his only toss, Jordan landed his quarter a few inches from the wall. But forget four tries, the security guard only needed one to better the GOAT's effort and earn himself a cool $20.

But it was his reaction to winning that set the internet alight.

Jordan, not known for his shooting from outside the arc, famously shrugged as he jogged down the court after landing his sixth three-pointer in Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The plucky security guard thought he'd imitate Jordan's iconic pose, and the internet went wild.

this man right here just took MJ's money and shrugged in his face pic.twitter.com/spXB54IwLA — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 4, 2020

Can we take a second and talk about the security guard's fantastic mullet#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/4cfS2MbwN4 — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 4, 2020