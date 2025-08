A person has been arrested for throwing a sex toy onto the court of a WNBA game. Video / WNBA

Basketball players call for improved security after sex toys thrown on to court

A person has been arrested for throwing a sex toy on to the court of a WNBA game between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream earlier this week.

The incident was the first of two to hit the WNBA in the space of four days, with a second green toy landing at the court of another Valkyries road game against the Chicago Sky.

In addition to criminal charges, the WNBA promised immediate ejection and a minimum one-year ban for anyone who throws an object onto the court.

“The safety and wellbeing of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league,” said the WNBA.

“Objects of any kind thrown on to the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials and fans.