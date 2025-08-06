Advertisement
French President Francois Mitterrand gave green light to bombing – Rainbow Warrior: A Forgotten History

By John Daniell and Noelle McCarthy
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Rainbow Warrior was towed to Matauri Bay, Northland, where it was scuppered and became a dive site. Photo / NZME

The six-part podcast series Rainbow Warrior: A Forgotten History tells the full story of how and why French spies bombed a Greenpeace protest ship in Auckland Harbour 40 years ago. In the final episode, hosts John Daniell and Noelle McCarthy examine who was really to blame.

