Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Basketball

Basketball: Junior Tall Blacks players forced to pay $5000 to play at U19 World Cup

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Junior Tall Blacks finished fourth at the U19 World Cup. Photo / Fiba

The Junior Tall Blacks finished fourth at the U19 World Cup. Photo / Fiba

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Despite the Junior Tall Blacks achieving a historic fourth-place finish at the Under-19 Basketball World Cup, it came at a significant financial cost for the players and their families to represent New Zealand on the world stage.

Each player had to contribute $5000 towards the trip to Switzerland, an amount

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Basketball

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Basketball