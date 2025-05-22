Advertisement
Indian Panthers withdraw from National Basketball League

The Indian Panthers have withdrawn from the National Basketball League mid-season. Photo / Photosport

The Indian Panthers’ turbulent tenure in the National Basketball League has come to an abrupt end.

After being suspended over “sufficiently serious” allegations at the start of the month, the team have now confirmed their withdrawal from what was their debut season in the competition.

The team acknowledged they were unable to meet the requirements of the competition and the commission for the league resolved to accept their withdrawal, provided the Panthers honoured outstanding payments to creditors, including players and staff, as well as compensation to the league.

“When we embarked on the Panthers project, our shared vision was to provide Indian players with a platform to develop and showcase their talents on a respected and historically significant stage,” the team said in a statement.

“That vision remains unchanged. However, the journey has presented unforeseen challenges. While some obstacles were within our control, others were not. In hindsight, fielding a team abroad for five months has proven more complex than anticipated, and we do not foresee a resolution in the immediate future. Therefore, we have proposed withdrawing from the current season and discontinuing our remaining games.

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to our original vision and are eager to explore opportunities for collaboration in future seasons. We believe that, with the right adjustments and planning, we can overcome the current challenges and achieve our shared goals. We deeply regret the situation and assure you that this outcome was never our intention.”

Among their struggles this season, visa delays for Indian players and national team commitments led to the organisation recruiting New Zealanders to fill in. Head coach Miles Pearce also resigned after one game.

A fixture against the Canterbury Rams in Pukekohe was called off because of the Panthers being unable to field a full squad, and it was understood the team were planning a protest over a lack of payment and treatment of players.

The remainder of the 2025 season will be contested as an 11-team league, with all results from Panthers games already completed to be removed entirely.

The league said there were three parties interested in picking up the now-vacant 12th licence but no decisions would be made until a review of the current season had been completed.

“While this is an unfortunate outcome to what was a very exciting vision to expand our basketball competition across New Zealand and the Asian region, the Panthers did not deliver what they had promised, for which they have taken responsibility,” NBL commission chairwoman Tracey Garland said.

“Despite our disappointment, over the last seven years the innovations our basketball leagues have shown, in both the men’s and women’s competitions, are viewed across New Zealand sport as being bold, courageous and largely successful – we value being leaders in this space and we will continue to look to grow the leagues."

