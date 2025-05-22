The Indian Panthers have withdrawn from the National Basketball League mid-season. Photo / Photosport

The Indian Panthers’ turbulent tenure in the National Basketball League has come to an abrupt end.

After being suspended over “sufficiently serious” allegations at the start of the month, the team have now confirmed their withdrawal from what was their debut season in the competition.

The team acknowledged they were unable to meet the requirements of the competition and the commission for the league resolved to accept their withdrawal, provided the Panthers honoured outstanding payments to creditors, including players and staff, as well as compensation to the league.

“When we embarked on the Panthers project, our shared vision was to provide Indian players with a platform to develop and showcase their talents on a respected and historically significant stage,” the team said in a statement.

“That vision remains unchanged. However, the journey has presented unforeseen challenges. While some obstacles were within our control, others were not. In hindsight, fielding a team abroad for five months has proven more complex than anticipated, and we do not foresee a resolution in the immediate future. Therefore, we have proposed withdrawing from the current season and discontinuing our remaining games.