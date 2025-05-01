All 12 National Basketball League (NBL) clubs – including the Panthers – met league officials on Wednesday, with Batish staking his claim for his franchise to remain.

In a statement this afternoon, the NBL said the commission which governs the competition today resolved to suspend the Panthers, effective immediately, for the remainder of the season.

The NBL called allegations against the Panthers “sufficiently serious” and the evidence was such the commission decided to suspend the Panthers’ participation in the league indefinitely.

It would not disclose the allegations as an investigation was ongoing.

“The commission determined that, given the seriousness of the allegations, likely period of time required to resolve them and the need to avoid damage to the financial position of all participating teams and the league ... the appropriate decision was to immediately suspend the Panthers from further participation in the league.”

It said the Panthers would be suspended until certain conditions could be met by the organisation or the league was able to form a considered view about the team’s future participation via an immediate investigation.

“It is very disappointing for the commission to be facing this situation, especially given that following careful due diligence, the original concept was sustainable and so exciting for the league, the game and the fans, both here and in India,” commission chair Tracey Garland said.

“An investigation has commenced. The Panthers are fully aware of the conditions they must meet for any consideration given as to their future participation, and these will remain confidential while both parties work through this. At the same time, the league has commenced an investigation into the alleged breaches.

“We have been advised by the Panthers today that all players have been paid, including former player Alex Robinson, and that staff and other creditors will be paid by May 15. We hope all of these payments will be made as communicated to us.

“In particular, we want the players and staff of the Panthers to know we are treating the alleged breaches seriously, and their interests and the integrity of the competition is our highest priority.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.