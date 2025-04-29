Advertisement
Home / Sport / Basketball

Indian Panthers NBL game postponed amid player payment issues

NZ Herald
Members of the Indian Panthers after an NBL clash with the Southland Sharks. Photo / Photosport

Tensions appear to be boiling over at the troubled Indian Panthers National Basketball League franchise.

Their scheduled game against the Canterbury Rams in Pukekohe was postponed last night. In a statement, the NBL said the Panthers were unable to suit up enough players, while Canterbury’s social media account blamed Auckland traffic delays for the cancellation of the preceding Rapid League game.

The Panthers are owned by a development professional league in India - and are based in South Auckland featuring a mix of overseas and local players.

Newstalk ZB understands players have reached boiling point over treatment and a lack of payment.

The league has been approached for comment and a statement is expected later today.

American import Alex Robinson has posted on social media that he was repeatedly promised payment during his two months at the Panthers, which was never fulfilled.

“Dear @indianpanthersofficial. I was part of your organisation for two months, during which I gave my full commitment, effort and passion to every game. Unfortunately, I was repeatedly promised payment that was never fulfilled. This situation not only impacts me personally but also affects my son and my family. I sincerely hope you find it within your hearts to honour your commitments and compensate all of us who gave our blood, sweat and tears to represent and support this organisation,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

Robinson subsequently joined the Nelson Giants for the rest of the NBL season.

Photo / Instagram @arob25
The Panthers franchise was revealed last October, and described in a Sky TV press release as a “ground-breaking initiative that demonstrates New Zealand National Basketball League’s [NZNBL’s] continued commitment to innovation and growth in the sport”.

Sky TV’s Justin Nelson - a former NBL administrator - introduced the Panthers into the league, describing it at the time as an exciting moment for New Zealand basketball.

The side are winless through their opening nine games.

