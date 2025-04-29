Tensions appear to be boiling over at the troubled Indian Panthers National Basketball League franchise.
Their scheduled game against the Canterbury Rams in Pukekohe was postponed last night. In a statement, the NBL said the Panthers were unable to suit up enough players, while Canterbury’s social media account blamed Auckland traffic delays for the cancellation of the preceding Rapid League game.
The Panthers are owned by a development professional league in India - and are based in South Auckland featuring a mix of overseas and local players.
Newstalk ZB understands players have reached boiling point over treatment and a lack of payment.