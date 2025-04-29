The league has been approached for comment and a statement is expected later today.

American import Alex Robinson has posted on social media that he was repeatedly promised payment during his two months at the Panthers, which was never fulfilled.

“Dear @indianpanthersofficial. I was part of your organisation for two months, during which I gave my full commitment, effort and passion to every game. Unfortunately, I was repeatedly promised payment that was never fulfilled. This situation not only impacts me personally but also affects my son and my family. I sincerely hope you find it within your hearts to honour your commitments and compensate all of us who gave our blood, sweat and tears to represent and support this organisation,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

Robinson subsequently joined the Nelson Giants for the rest of the NBL season.

Photo / Instagram @arob25

The Panthers franchise was revealed last October, and described in a Sky TV press release as a “ground-breaking initiative that demonstrates New Zealand National Basketball League’s [NZNBL’s] continued commitment to innovation and growth in the sport”.

Sky TV’s Justin Nelson - a former NBL administrator - introduced the Panthers into the league, describing it at the time as an exciting moment for New Zealand basketball.

The side are winless through their opening nine games.