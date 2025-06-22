Kevin Durant in action against the Houston Rockets. Photo / AFP

Two-time NBA champion forward Kevin Durant has been traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets for eight players in a blockbuster deal, ESPN reported today.

The swap, which can be completed when the league begins the 2025-26 year in July, would send the 36-year-old American to Houston in exchange for guard Jalen Green, swingman Dillon Brooks, the 10th pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft and five future second-round picks, according to the report, citing unnamed sources.

Steven Adams, who recently signed a three-year extension with the Rockets, will be re-joined with Durant who he played with at the Oklahoma City Thunder when first joining the NBA in 2013.

Adams and Durant played three seasons together before the 2014 MVP signed with the Golden State Warriors, where he won his two titles.

The Rockets will be Durant’s fifth different franchise after stints in Brooklyn and Phoenix.