Media Insider podcast: Bowen Pan - the high-flying Kiwi tech entrepreneur and Facebook Marketplace founder with a powerful message for NZ business

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Bowen Pan has returned to NZ after 13 years away - 'Tech companies are trained from birth to never be complacent because ... you die.'

The Kiwi who founded Facebook Marketplace - and worked alongside Mark Zuckerberg - has some salient messages for New Zealand businesses, and an optimistic outlook for this country’s start-up sector.

A famous sign at Facebook’s headquarters at Silicon Valley in California, harbours a hidden, rusty reminder that things can go

