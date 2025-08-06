The first page of errors that have been corrected include wrong answers, some off by significant margins. The listed answer to one problem was 1,024 and had to be changed to the correct answer of 19,875.
A financial mistake in one of the books, supplied by “Maths - No Problem” was off by $1000.
In a separate workbook, the number four in te reo Māori was labelled rua, the word for two, instead of whā.
In a statement, acting Ministry of Education curriculum centre leader Pauline Cleaver said as students and teachers have engaged with materials throughout the year, a “small number of minor errors” were identified.
“These have now been resolved, and updates are being shared with schools via Tāhūrangi [the curriculum centre].”
Cleaver added it was “not uncommon” for minor errors to be spotted in the first print run of new educational resources, and while suppliers regularly review and update materials, schools are also encouraged to report any issues.
Azaria Howell is a multimedia reporter working from Parliament’s press gallery. She joined NZME in 2022 and became a Newstalk ZB political reporter in late 2024, with a keen interest in public service agency reform and government spending.