The Wellington Saints celebrate winning the National Basketball League grand final. Photo / Photosport

A dominant second half has propelled the Wellington Saints to a thrilling 88-83 grand final win over the Southland Sharks to clinch their 13th National Basketball League title in Wellington.

It’s the Saints’ first National Basketball League (NBL) title since 2021 and their first under coach Aaron Young, who has suffered defeat in the past three title deciders with the Auckland Tuatara.

The Sharks threw everything they had at the Saints, but the experience of Wellington’s players played a pivotal role in their win, led by Hyrum Harris, who finished with a game-high points and 14 rebounds and was named grand final MVP.

Saints forward Jordan Ngatai, who scored 19 points, dedicated the win to former coach Kevin Braswell, who passed away earlier this year, aged 46, after having emergency heart surgery in Japan.

“I want to take a shout-out to the Braswell family, he was a big part of both these franchises,” Ngatai said.