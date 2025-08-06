The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Christopher Luscombe, will tour New Zealand next year.

It’s time to slip on the suspenders, dust off your wig and squeeze into some heels as The Rocky Horror Show returns to Aotearoa New Zealand for a nationwide tour next year.

“The world’s favourite rock and roll, rainbow musical,” as described by Kiwi creator Richard O’Brien, first amazed audiences 50 years ago and has been playing around the globe ever since.

Jason Donovan plays Dr Frank'n'furter in a production of The Rocky Horror Show.

This production, by acclaimed British director Christopher Luscombe (The Madness of George III, Fascinating Aida) has run for multiple seasons at London’s West End and has played continuously for nearly 20 years.

Now for the first time in New Zealand since 2010, fans old, new and undiscovered are being encouraged to dress up, brush up on the songs and practise the moves: “It’s just a jump to the left…”