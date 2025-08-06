Citizen ceremony
The Far North’s Citizenship Ceremony last week saw 35 new citizens, originally from 15 other nations, join the Far North whānau. Many of the newest New Zealanders have called Aotearoa home for decades, while some were born here, with the ceremony marking them as official New Zealanders.
Heads change
Long-serving NorthChamber board member Tim Robinson is temporarily stepping aside from his role as chairman of the organisation, due to his candidacy for Whangārei District Council’s Mangakahia-Maungatāpere General Ward in the upcoming local body elections. The position will be filled immediately by current deputy chair Stephen Gibson, who is the business development manager at Marsden Maritime Holdings. Gibson wished Robinson well and said he was excited to take on the role of chair with the business advocacy organisation.
Insufficient evidence
The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) oversaw an investigation into a complaint alleging a police employee based in Northland shoplifted from The Warehouse. A summary of the investigation released on Monday stated police conducted a criminal investigation and determined there was insufficient evidence to charge the employee, who denied any dishonesty. An employment investigation was also completed, which did not uphold the allegations. The IPCA said it agreed with the findings, but added it believed important inquiries were not completed in the initial stages of the investigation, which may have impacted the final outcomes.