Zesty collection

Northlanders are being encouraged to donate surplus citrus fruit for deserving people in the South Island, who might otherwise not be able to get citrus. The Whangārei and Mangakahia Lions Clubs are teaming up for the project, with collection taking place on Sunday, August 10 from two places: the Maungatāpere Hall and the Trigg Sports Arena at Kensington Park. People can drop their fruit off between 8.30am and 2pm. Mainfreight have once again come on board, agreeing to transport the fruit free of charge to the South Island.

Fourth-warmest July

New Zealand has recorded its fourth-warmest July since records began in 1909, according to the Earth Sciences New Zealand (formerly Niwa) latest Monthly Climate Summary. The mild start to winter for most of the country in June continued through July, with the nationwide average temperature measured at 9.2C for July, being 1.1C above the 1991-2020 July average. It was New Zealand’s fourth-warmest July since Earth Sciences New Zealand’s seven station temperature series began in 1909, Earth Sciences New Zealand climate scientist Gregor Macara said.

The three sunniest locations in 2025 so far are Taranaki, Bay of Plenty and Auckland. Of the six main centres in July 2025, Auckland was the warmest, wettest and sunniest, Christchurch was the coolest and driest, and Dunedin was the least sunny.