In an ongoing series on rugby in Japan, Michael Burgess catches up with former All Black Stephen Donald, who has played for four different clubs across six years in the Asian country.

Ask Stephen Donald for the funniest memory of his time in Japan and an epic Christmas party springs to mind.

Donald, who became a cult figure after his role in the 2011 Rugby World Cup win, has spent five seasons in the Asian country since 2013.

He has played for four different company teams — Mitsubishi, Toshiba, Suntory and NEC — and his season with Suntory (2016) saw

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.