Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Katikati concrete dumping: Western Bay of Plenty District Council seeks information

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council is seeking information on illegally dumped concrete at Thompson’s Track, near Katikati.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council is seeking information on illegally dumped concrete at Thompson’s Track, near Katikati.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council is seeking information about a large pile of illegally dumped concrete at Thompson’s Track, near Katikati.

It is one of several offences at this location in recent months. Three large plastic containers with unknown contents have also been discarded down the bank, as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times