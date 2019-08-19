Steve Hansen not impressed on Wales being World No1. ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Video / Mark Mitchell

The big day has been revealed for when All Blacks prospects will be named in the official Rugby World Cup squad.

The 31-man squad for the tournament in Japan will be unveiled at 12pm next Wednesday at Eden Park, the scene of the side's 2011 triumph.

On Sunday a number of players were released to play Mitre 10 Cup rugby this weekend, including wing Rieko Ioane.

The 22-year-old Ioane, one of the standout test players of recent seasons, is expected to line up for Auckland against Bay of Plenty at Eden Park on Saturday as one of nine All Blacks made available to feature in the provincial competition.

Brad Weber (Hawke's Bay), Liam Coltman, Josh Ioane (both Otago), Vaea Fifita (Wellington), Braydon Ennor (Canterbury), Atu Moli (Tasman), Jackson Hemopo (Manawatu) and Luke Jacobson (Waikato) are the other squad members released.

Ioane, who has scored 23 tries in 26 tests, was replaced in the starting XV by George Bridge for the Bledisloe decider at the weekend and has seemingly dropped down the pecking order after the Crusaders flyer impressed with his all-round performance.

When asked whether the impressive performances by some individuals on Saturday made his selection job harder, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said it was hard to parse.

"In some ways it makes it easier because some people really put their hands up last night," Hansen said. "Where we had question marks, you no longer have question marks. But in other ways, it makes it a bit tougher, too."

"It always is," he said of it being a tough job. "When you name a team someone misses out. It's the end of their dream and this is a pretty big one – going to the World Cup."

As he said: "There's a bit of pressure on the other guys now to front up."

The All Blacks have one more warmup match - against Tonga in Hamilton on 7 September - before jetting off to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.

Ioane is likely to be included in the 31-man squad set to be named next week, but a strong outing for Auckland could aid his cause to usurp the likes of Bridge and Sevu Reece for a spot in the starting XV.