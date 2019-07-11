Bars hoping to remain open through Sunday night's Cricket World Cup final could be out of luck.

The game starts at 9.30pm on Sunday and could go well into the early hours of the Monday morning.

Most bars don't have a license that runs that late. Even bars with late licenses - like Fox Sporting Bar in Auckland - will have to send punters home at about 4am, whether the game is finished or not.

Councils say two days isn't enough time to obtain a special liquor license.

Some diehard cricket fans have sprung into action after the Black Caps shock win in the Cricket World Cup semi-final.

Radio Hauraki content director Mike Lane was so inspired after watching the Kiwi side defeat India by 18 runs that he booked a flight to England tomorrow in the hope of seeing New Zealand lift the trophy on Monday (NZT).

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson celebrates after the dismissal of India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the Cricket World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand. Photo / AP

"I booked them at 3am last night and then I had to tell my family this morning over the breakfast table which didn't go down overly well," he told the Herald.

"I spend more time in the air than on the ground. I fly out at 2pm tomorrow, get there at 6am on Saturday. I have Saturday there, then the final and off on Monday.

"If I didn't go and New Zealand won the World Cup I'd never forgive myself so I have to go."

The TAB today confirmed there were plenty of people who had faith in the Black Caps.

"$200,000 came in on New Zealand last night and $600,000 was paid out to those who backed the Kiwis," Mark Stafford of the TAB said.

Prime TV have announced they will air the game with coverage beginning at 9pm on Sunday. Sky are the New Zealand broadcasters of the tournament.

Radio Sport will have live commentary and on iHeartRadio. The NZ Herald, through nzherald.co.nz, will have live-blog coverage and indepth analysis, and will also host the Radio Sport commentary through the night.