Napier City Council’s tourism and events lead Kevin Murphy said the park was in a good position and he wasn’t worried about it.

“The park’s facilities were originally constructed to meet all requirements in terms of emergency exits,” Murphy said

“But fire legislation and compliance have shifted over the past 20 years and over time, alterations to the facility have been made,” he said.

“Under current regulations, there are inadequate emergency escape paths if both the Chapman Pavilion grandstand and its lounge are occupied to full capacity.”

A council spokesperson said the park was always compliant with the required number of exits for the number of occupants on-site and that large events would always have an emergency management plan in place.

The spokesperson said the park could still hold a capacity crowd of 16,000, but additional temporary exits would need to be installed to do it.

“McLean Park has a capital programme budget of $1 million. However, no decisions have been made on the timing of any upgrades and this would require a business case first,” the spokesperson said.

“As outlined in the 2025/26 Annual Plan consultation, significant capital investment is not likely to begin for another 10-11 years.”

Murphy said while there were still unanswered questions, McLean Park was a regional stadium that performed well and was unique from others.

“We have concerts, domestic and national sports. And we are the only region that holds international and domestic cricket on the same park.”

The annual plan also says the council will upgrade the park over the next 10 to 15 years into a multi-use facility and a traditional stadium when needed.

In the next 10 years, the plans include new unisex facilities, a new layout for the Latham St carpark and an asphalted area on the Latham St frontage.

The plan for 11 to 15 years includes a new stage performance area and a walking track around the park’s perimeter.

There would be minimal investment in the Graeme Lowe stand with an assessment in the mid-2030s, with a potential outcome to demolish it, the plan says.

If that happens, portable modular seating will be used to replace the stand.

