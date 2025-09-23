Advertisement
Napier’s McLean Park needs extra exits to accommodate full-capacity crowd

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Napier City Council says under current regulations, there were not enough emergency escape paths at McLean Park to have the Chapman Pavilion grandstand and its lounge open at the same time.

If McLean Park wants to be at its full capacity of 16,000 for a big event, it will need additional temporary exits for the crowd.

New safety regulations mean there are no longer enough escape routes to have the Chapman Pavilion grandstand and its lounge operating at full capacity.

