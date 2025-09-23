Sunshine and blossom in Hastings in 2018. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay is in a “classic” spring weather pattern with “pleasant” conditions forecast.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the rest of the week would bring typical spring offerings, aligning with the spring equinox, which occurred today at 6.19am, bringing longer daylight hours.

September 1 is widely accepted as the first day of meteorological spring in New Zealand but, astronomically speaking, it begins when the sun crosses the celestial equator from south to north, and day and night are of nearly equal length across the Earth.

“Generally, for the weather in Hawke’s Bay this week, it looks like the flow remains coming from the west, sometimes northwesterly, maybe a little bit southwesterly at times,” she said.

“With those winds tending more west this week, that means temperatures look to remain either in the high teens or even in the 20s.