“Not a huge amount of rain, but there will be periods of cloudier weather with some scattered rain moving through ... that’s the trend for many parts of the country. It is a bit of a mixed bag for this week.”
High temperatures look to be between 20C and 21C in Napier and Hastings until Sunday, when the high is expected to jump to 23C across the twin cities.
Makgabutlane said overnight temperatures would hover around double digits but will drop slightly coming into Friday, but no cold snaps or frosts were predicted for this week, adding there would “probably not” be any need to light the fire for the week.
Looking into the weekend, Makgabutlane said the weather in Hawke’s Bay would remain similar to the week.
But she did warn there could be a few showers sticking to the ranges, adding that a few may go floating over other parts of the region as well.
“At least the temperatures will be pretty pleasant.”