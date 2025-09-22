Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored by Specsavers

Specsavers

Poor sight leaving kids vulnerable


Free vision checks for under-16s can spot issues early.

Detecting vision problems in New Zealand children can be difficult because often kids – and their parents – are unaware they’re even having trouble with their eyesight, according to a leading optometrist.

“Especially in the younger years, children simply adapt to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save