Schooling first started in Ōkaihau in 1873 in a log hut along the ridge towards Marangai. Schooling shifted into the house of a local man, Joseph Harrison, who became the first principal of Ōkaihau School and in 1874, the first proper school building was opened with 21 children.

Form 3 students at Ōkaihau School.

The original school building was moved down to the Waihou Valley and became Upper Waihou School, and a new school building was built. This second building was moved by bullocks to the Ōkaihau College site in the 1930s and is still used as a classroom (R5).

When more families moved to the area in the 1910s and 1920s, as a result of the influx of railway workers, schools sprang up in different parts of Ōkaihau.

Of the 23 original schools five still remain (Ōkaihau College, Ōkaihau Primary School, Horeke School, Mangamuka School and Umawera School).

John Locke taught at Ōkaihau College in the 1970s and 1980s then returned as principal from 1999 to 2002.

For Locke, Ōkaihau was the place where he fulfilled his passion for education and he is looking forward to attending the celebration.

“I particularly relished meeting students who were the children of people I had taught in the 70s and early 80s.”

He left the school after receiving an offer to be the foundation principal of a school in Auckland.

“It was with very mixed feelings that Caroline and I moved south. On our retirement we returned ‘home’ to live in Waimate North and renew our old friendships and associations.”

He said there were many special moments over his years at Ōkaihau including school productions, plays, kapa haka and music events.

“They injected something very special into the life of our school.”

He also saw the school change and develop over the years.

“The school developed a strong academic and pastoral framework that resulted in an unusually large number of students staying through to the senior school. Most NZ secondary schools enrol students in years 9-13. At Okaihau the inclusion of Year 7 and 8 students plus the large senior school created a very healthy family atmosphere with many students spending seven years on the campus.”

The original Ōkaihau School building was moved to Upper Waihou School.

Twenty-nine schools are celebrating including Ōkaihau College (1971–present), Ōkaihau District High School (1947–1970), Ōkaihau Primary School (1971–present), Mangamuka School (1879–present), Rangiahua School (1879–1944), Ōkaihau Te Kohanga Reo (1990–present) and Maraeroa School (1898–1962).

Reunions were held in 1974 to mark 100 years of education, and then again in 1999 to mark 125 years, and Ōkaihau School’s Jenny Couchman – who is also organising the event – said marking 150 years was worth commemorating.

“There has been a small but very dedicated committee organising the events, which comprises staff from Ōkaihau Primary School and Ōkaihau College as well as ex-students. They are looking forward to being able to share the weekend with former students.”

Tickets are available for purchase from the EventBrite website. Some of the events are free, but tickets still need to be purchased to help with catering.