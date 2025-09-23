Traffic is snarled on the SH16 after a person died. Photo / NZTA

One person has died after an incident on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway this morning near an off-ramp leading into the city centre.

Two vital links from State Highway 16 to the city centre have been closed, with traffic snarled for several kilometres.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were on SH16 at the Wellesley St off-ramp on the Port link.

They said a person had died and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.