“Drivers are advised to expect delays or seek an alternative route via the NZTA website.
“The death will be referred to the coroner.”
Google Maps shows traffic is backed up to the St Lukes off-ramp, about 3.4km away.
There is light traffic backing up to Newmarket coming from the other direction.
The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) is telling motorists to exit at Fanshawe or Gillies Ave if you are travelling along the SH1, and to exit at Nelson St or Gillies Ave if you are travelling on the SH16 eastbound.
