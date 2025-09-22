Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Hakyung Lee suitcase double-murder trial: Jury begins deliberations over children’s deaths

Emily Ansell
Multimedia Journalist, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Hakyung Lee, in the High Court at Auckland this month (right), is accused of killing her children in Auckland before moving to South Korea. Photos / Pool Lawrence Smith / Supplied

Hakyung Lee, in the High Court at Auckland this month (right), is accused of killing her children in Auckland before moving to South Korea. Photos / Pool Lawrence Smith / Supplied

A jury has begun deliberating over whether an Auckland mother is guilty of murdering her two young children.

Hakyung “Jasmine” Lee faces two counts of murder following the June 2018 deaths of her two kids in South Auckland.

She admits giving daughter Yuna Jo, 8, and son Minu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save