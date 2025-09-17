Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Suitcase double-murder trial: Crown ends evidence, defence for Hakyung Lee to begin

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The woman accused of murdering her two children and dumping them in a storage unit has been named as Hakyung Lee. Video / NZ Herald

A major phase of Hakyung “Jasmine” Lee’s double murder trial has concluded with the Crown’s final factual witness giving a glimpse into her young children’s activities on what is believed to be their final day of life.

Justice Geoffrey Venning sent jurors home from the High Court at Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save