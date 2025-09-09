Advertisement
Suitcase murder trial: Jurors hear outline of how Hakyung Lee killed her children in Auckland

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

The woman accused of murdering her two children and dumping them in a storage unit has been named as Hakyung Lee. Video / NZ Herald

After her husband died of cancer in late 2017, Auckland resident Hakyung “Jasmine” Lee used the life insurance payout to go on a spending spree that included clothes, spa treatments and extravagant travel with their two young children, whom she permanently pulled out of school.

It was the beginning

