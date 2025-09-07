The woman accused of murdering her two children and dumping them in a storage unit has been named as Hakyung Lee. Video / NZ Herald

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

The long-awaited double-murder trial is set to begin today for a mum accused of killing both of her primary school-aged children and leaving their bodies in an Auckland storage facility before moving to Korea.

It’s been nearly three years since Hakyung Lee, 45, was charged and extradited from overseas.

Justice Geoffrey Venning is expected to oversee the jury-selection process this morning in the High Court at Auckland, where the former Papatoetoe resident’s trial is scheduled to last four weeks.

Police descended upon a South Auckland residence in August 2022 after a family that had purchased items from an abandoned storage unit at auction made an unsettling discovery upon opening two suitcases. Inside were the remains of siblings Minu Jo, believed to have been 6 years old at the time of death, and Yuna Jo, thought to be 8.