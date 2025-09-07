The long-awaited double-murder trial is set to begin today for a mum accused of killing both of her primary school-aged children and leaving their bodies in an Auckland storage facility before moving to Korea.
It’s been nearly three years since Hakyung Lee, 45, was charged andextradited from overseas.
Justice Geoffrey Venning is expected to oversee the jury-selection process this morning in the High Court at Auckland, where the former Papatoetoe resident’s trial is scheduled to last four weeks.
Police descended upon a South Auckland residence in August 2022 after a family that had purchased items from an abandoned storage unit at auction made an unsettling discovery upon opening two suitcases. Inside were the remains of siblings Minu Jo, believed to have been 6 years old at the time of death, and Yuna Jo, thought to be 8.
Months later, Lee was charged with having killed both children in Manukau sometime between June 23 and June 27, 2018, meaning they would have been dead for more than four years at the time of the discovery.
She was taken into custody in South Korea at the request of New Zealand law enforcement and arrived in Auckland in November 2022, pleading not guilty.
The defendant was born in Korea but later obtained New Zealand citizenship. Immigration records suggest she returned to Korea in 2018.
Lee’s trial was initially scheduled for April 2024 before a different High Court judge, but it was pushed back by nearly a year and a half at the last minute due to fair trial issues. The media is not currently permitted to elaborate on the decision.
Lee’s case has attracted widespread media interest in New Zealand and abroad.
Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.
