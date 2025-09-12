Advertisement
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Auckland suitcase double-murder trial: Counsellor recalls Hakyung Lee’s ‘crisis of faith’

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Hakyung Lee’s mother gives testimony in court at her daughters double-murder trial. Video / NZ Herald

As Hakyung “Jasmine” Lee’s husband was dying in hospice care, the former Sunday school teacher revealed to a palliative care counsellor that she was having a “crisis of faith” and suicidal ideation.

Seven months later, the widow would end up killing her two young children: Yuna Jo, 8, and Minu

