Suitcase murder trial: Crown expert says Hakyung Lee wasn’t insane when killing children

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Dr Erik Monasterio told jurors auditory hallucinations this long are rare.

Days after her double-murder trial had already begun, Hakyung “Jasmine” Lee made a potentially ground-shifting revelation during a behind-the-scenes psychiatric interview.

She had been hearing voices in her head consistently for the past eight years, starting in the months leading up to the June 2018 killing of children Minu Jo,

