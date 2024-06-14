TJ Perenara of the Hurricanes and Asafo Aumua of the Hurricanes celebrate try. Super Rugby Pacific - Hurricanes v Highlanders at Sky Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand on Saturday 1 June 2024. Mandatory credit: Elias Rodriguez / www.photosport.nz

In Super Rugby Pacific’s second semi-final, the top-seeded Hurricanes face last season’s runners-up, the Chiefs.

While it’s a one-versus-four matchup for the final spot in the 2024 final, the game is expected to be much more competitive than Friday night’s semi-final in Auckland.

The winner of today’s clash in the capital will face the Blues, who defeated the Brumbies 34-20 on Friday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When and where:

Saturday, 15 June, 4:35pm. Sky Stadium, Wellington.

Head-to-head stats:

The Chiefs have won three of their last five meetings with the Hurricanes dating back to April 2022.

Although the Wellington franchise have the most recent bragging rights - beating the Waikato team in their two encounters this season. It April when the teams met at Sky Stadium, the ‘Canes won 36-23.

The Chiefs enter today’s match after defeating the Reds in the quarterfinal, while the Hurricanes secured their spot by overcoming the Rebels.

Starting line-ups:

The Hurricanes welcome back Tyrel Lomax for their semifinal against the Chiefs on Saturday afternoon at Sky Stadium.

The 32-test All Black will start in the front row alongside hooker Asafo Aumua and loosehead prop Pouri Rakete-Stones, who replaces Xavier Numia who was injured in last weekend’s win over the Melbourne Rebels. Captain Brad Shields also returns to the starting lineup after coming off the bench last weekend.

That sees Pasilio Tosi and Devan Flanders move back to the bench, while coach Clark Laidlaw has opted for a 6-2 bench split, which sees Kini Naholo miss out and James Tucker join the reserves.

Hurricanes starting XV:

1. Xavier Numia

2. Asafo Aumua

3. Pasilio Tosi

4. Justin Sangster

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Brad Shields (c)

7. Peter Lakai

8. Brayden Iose

9. T J Perenara

10. Brett Cameron

11. Salesi Rayasi

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Billy Proctor

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. James O’Reilly

17. Tevita Mafileo

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. James Tucker

20. Devan Flanders

21. Du’Plessis Kirifi

22. Richard Judd

23. Bailyn Sullivan

The Chiefs have named an unchanged 23 for their clash with the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday afternoon.

With the side getting through their quarter-final against the Reds last weekend unscathed and putting their best performance of the season on the park, coach Clayton McMillan has opted to stick with that formula in the hope of upsetting the top-seeded Hurricanes.

Chiefs starting XV:

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Jimmy Tupou

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Luke Jacobson (c)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Simon Parker

21. Xavier Roe

22. Quinn Tupaea

23. Daniel Rona

The odds:

The TAB has the Hurricanes paying $1.60 to win and the Chiefs $2.25.

NZME journalist predictions:

Cameron McMillian: Chiefs 1-12

Winston Aldworth: Hurricanes 1-12

Elliott Smith: Hurricanes 1-12

Liam Napier: Hurricanes 1-12

Bonnie Jansen: Hurricanes 13+

Christopher Reive: Hurricanes 1-12

Alex Powell: Hurricanes 1-12

Elijah Fa’afiu: Hurricanes 1-12

Nathan Limm: Hurricanes 1-12

Playing conditions:

Thank goodness for the afternoon kick-off time because that’s right when there’s a break in the rain.

Expect a few showers, clearing to fine in the afternoon and evening, and a high of 14 degrees.

Don’t be surprised if there’s a slight wind too.

