Their dominance in the A-League has likely aided momentum, with the side securing the Premier’s Plate last Sunday in front of just over 24,000 fans.
They are the first New Zealand side to win it and head into the playoffs hoping to take out the grand final in about a month’s time.
Wymer said people also like being part of something from the start.
“Everyone’s wearing their merchandise at the moment, and everyone’s talking about it ... there are these connections being made to the players and the team that extends beyond just riding a wave with them.”
The club’s online and in-person retail stores are consistently selling out of the most common sizes.
Chief executive Nick Becker said the demand has blown him away.
When they were setting up, they analysed the average sales of other A-League clubs, paired with being a new team, to create realistic and aspiring targets.
He said they set what they thought was an ambitious goal of 10,000 shirt sales.
“In short, we’ve doubled it,” Becker said.
He said they’d planned to have everything shipped over by sea. Now, to cope with demand, they’re air freighting stock in.