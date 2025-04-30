“Comparing them to something like the Warriors, which has been on a Friday night at 8 o’clock, if I’m a family, I’m more likely to want to go and spend my money at something like Auckland FC.”

Auckland’s newest professional sports team has hit the sweet spot with the city’s sports fans – with hordes flocking to back Auckland FC.

The team’s black-and-blue stripes are taking over social media, the stands of Go Media Stadium and various pubs in New Zealand’s largest city.

The club didn’t exist 18 months ago but have consistently drawn big crowds to their home games all season.

Their dominance in the A-League has likely aided momentum, with the side securing the Premier’s Plate last Sunday in front of just over 24,000 fans.

They are the first New Zealand side to win it and head into the playoffs hoping to take out the grand final in about a month’s time.

Auckland FC players celebrate at Go Media Stadium after clinching the A-League Premier's Plate by defeating Perth Glory FC. Photo / Photosport

Wymer said people also like being part of something from the start.

“Everyone’s wearing their merchandise at the moment, and everyone’s talking about it ... there are these connections being made to the players and the team that extends beyond just riding a wave with them.”

Auckland FC fans have brought plenty of passion to matches at Go Media Stadium this season. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The club’s online and in-person retail stores are consistently selling out of the most common sizes.

Chief executive Nick Becker said the demand has blown him away.

When they were setting up, they analysed the average sales of other A-League clubs, paired with being a new team, to create realistic and aspiring targets.

He said they set what they thought was an ambitious goal of 10,000 shirt sales.

“In short, we’ve doubled it,” Becker said.

He said they’d planned to have everything shipped over by sea. Now, to cope with demand, they’re air freighting stock in.

“In year one, to have that many jerseys out there is an amazing thing for the club.”

Becker said they love that the stands are full and the supporters’ group The Port, with the noise, passion and colour they bring and the atmosphere they drive.

Going forward, with playoffs and future seasons in mind, Becker said they’re looking at ways to maintain momentum.

This includes preparing for a change in merchandise demand next season.

Becker said they’re exploring innovative and exciting product ranges, because fans might not want to buy another home shirt, but they might buy a hoodie or a hat.

He said the team also wants to integrate itself with the community by connecting with diverse groups and local clubs.

“We’re going to keep on evolving our matchday experience to keep it fresh, exciting and entertaining.”