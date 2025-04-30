Advertisement
Home / Sport / Football / Auckland FC

Why Auckland sports fans have got behind Auckland FC – and what the club is doing to keep them

By & Coby Moratti
Newstalk ZB·
3 mins to read

Auckland FC have made history and the celebrations were fitting to the occasion. Video / Ben Dickens
  • Auckland FC‘s success has fuelled record fan support, with more than 20,000 jerseys sold in first season.
  • The Premier’s Plate has been secured with one game to go.
  • Auckland FC’s boss is hoping to maintain the momentum.

Auckland FC’s success with fans has been built around earlier kick offs and a family-friendly experience, says a leading sports academic.

AUT senior lecturer in sport leadership and management Sarah Wymer said Auckland has been ready for a football team for a long time.

“Football is one of the highest participation sports in New Zealand overall, so there’s been a lot of people playing the sport without a local team to follow.”

She said while it hasn’t pulled fans away from other sports, it’s definitely become a popular option for families – largely because of the earlier kickoffs and sideline entertainment.

“Comparing them to something like the Warriors, which has been on a Friday night at 8 o’clock, if I’m a family, I’m more likely to want to go and spend my money at something like Auckland FC.”

Auckland’s newest professional sports team has hit the sweet spot with the city’s sports fans – with hordes flocking to back Auckland FC.

The team’s black-and-blue stripes are taking over social media, the stands of Go Media Stadium and various pubs in New Zealand’s largest city.

The club didn’t exist 18 months ago but have consistently drawn big crowds to their home games all season.

Their dominance in the A-League has likely aided momentum, with the side securing the Premier’s Plate last Sunday in front of just over 24,000 fans.

They are the first New Zealand side to win it and head into the playoffs hoping to take out the grand final in about a month’s time.

Auckland FC players celebrate at Go Media Stadium after clinching the A-League Premier's Plate by defeating Perth Glory FC. Photo / Photosport
Wymer said people also like being part of something from the start.

“Everyone’s wearing their merchandise at the moment, and everyone’s talking about it ... there are these connections being made to the players and the team that extends beyond just riding a wave with them.”

Auckland FC fans have brought plenty of passion to matches at Go Media Stadium this season. Photo / Sylvie Whinray
The club’s online and in-person retail stores are consistently selling out of the most common sizes.

Chief executive Nick Becker said the demand has blown him away.

When they were setting up, they analysed the average sales of other A-League clubs, paired with being a new team, to create realistic and aspiring targets.

He said they set what they thought was an ambitious goal of 10,000 shirt sales.

“In short, we’ve doubled it,” Becker said.

He said they’d planned to have everything shipped over by sea. Now, to cope with demand, they’re air freighting stock in.

“In year one, to have that many jerseys out there is an amazing thing for the club.”

Becker said they love that the stands are full and the supporters’ group The Port, with the noise, passion and colour they bring and the atmosphere they drive.

Going forward, with playoffs and future seasons in mind, Becker said they’re looking at ways to maintain momentum.

This includes preparing for a change in merchandise demand next season.

Becker said they’re exploring innovative and exciting product ranges, because fans might not want to buy another home shirt, but they might buy a hoodie or a hat.

He said the team also wants to integrate itself with the community by connecting with diverse groups and local clubs.

“We’re going to keep on evolving our matchday experience to keep it fresh, exciting and entertaining.”

Latest from Auckland FC

